The Most Likely Avenue for Supreme Court Reform

At this juncture, liberal leaders should think twice before squandering time and political capital on magic-bullet institutional makeover solutions—including Supreme Court expansion and term limits—that are either unenactable or, if enacted, would not reliably benefit liberal interests, or both. Since such proposals will be perceived as fronting the cause of a judiciary more congenial to liberals, they will stagnate, unless liberals first market a persuasive account of how this radical right judiciary has and continues to upend long-enshrined, essential legal guarantees of ordinary Americans’ basic needs and aspirations, and lay out a credible roadmap of how liberal redirection of the courts will—lawfully—rectify that catastrophic upheaval.

As it happens, there is one prominent reform idea that is worth centering in this effort. That reform project is enacting a sensible but enforceable code of ethics for Supreme Court justices. Such a proposal is eminently defensible on the merits. Supreme Court justices are the only officials in the federal government, including all lower court federal judges, who are not subject to a meaningful code of conduct. Substantial popular majorities, including multitudes of Republicans, support legislation to plug that gap. Most important, at the present moment, spotlighting the need for meaningful ethics strictures will provide the first step reformers most need: an effective platform for amplifying the real-world devastation from and nonexistent legal basis for what President Ronald Reagan’s solicitor general, the late Charles Fried, labeled the right-wing justices’ “tak[ing] a constitutional wrecking ball to generations of Supreme Court doctrine.”

Encouragingly, Supreme Court ethics legislation appears to be on the table. Such legislation has repeatedly been introduced and refined over the past several years, spurred by a persistent think tank named “Fix the Court,” led by CEO Gabe Roth. Very recently, leaders on both ends of the Capitol have teed up tweaked versions, ripe for hearings and floor debate. On July 23, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy introduced an updated version of his Supreme Court Ethics Act, with 14 co-signatories, including ranking Judiciary member Dick Durbin, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Chris Van Hollen, Democratic Senate Steering and Policy Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar, and Senator Adam Schiff, the former House lead impeachment manager. Representative Hank Johnson, ranking member of the House Judiciary Courts Subcommittee, has introduced companion House Supreme Court Ethics Act bills in prior Congresses, and is expected to repeat.