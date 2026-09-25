Trump Complains About Own Media Ban as Outlets Blocked From Event
Donald Trump claimed CNN and MS NOW had chosen not to cover him.
In the topsy-turvy MAGA world, some of America’s most prominent media outlets are choosing not to cover Donald Trump. In reality, they’re still under the Trump administration’s ban.
The president claimed on Truth Social Thursday afternoon that MS NOW and CNN “refused to cover” the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House.
“The event was magnificent—Actually made for Television but, because they’re Fake News, and because they knew how good it would be, they didn’t want credit to be given to ‘TRUMP,’ they refused to be there,” Trump wrote. “That’s why they have such poor Ratings.”
But that was far from the truth. Reporters from those two networks, as well as many others, refused to cover Xi’s arrival in protest of Trump’s attempt to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House grounds. What’s more, just hours after Trump’s post, CNN and MS NOW were blocked from covering the state dinner at the White House Thursday night.
MS NOW’s White House reporter Laura Barrón-López explained she had attempted to cover the greeting ceremony as Xi arrived at the state dinner.
“We had submitted our credentials for this event last night, at the deadline that was issued by the White House to submit them,” she said. “A pretty typical event here at the White House that we would regularly cover.”
“When I went up to the wrangler, who is one of the press assistants who handles press and logistics like this, after most of the press had gone through I said, ‘Will I be admitted? I’m with MS NOW and I submitted my credential.’ I was told, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t let you in. I’m sorry, I can’t.’”
Barrón-López said she was then directed by a White House staffer to speak to White House Communications Director Steven Cheung for an explanation as to why she was restricted. She said she texted Cheung, though it was not clear if he responded.
Barrón-López added that she did receive a credential to cover Trump and Xi’s visit to the National Archives on Friday, though that trip is notably not on the contested White House grounds.
Trump announced last week that he was banning MS NOW, CNN, and Politico from the White House, writing on Truth Social that the prohibition was the result of “FAKE NEWS.” Within days, the trio had filed a lawsuit against the president and his administration, describing the selective ban as a “a blatant violation” of the First Amendment.
Other broadcasters considered the ban an affront to news institutions across the country. By Monday, every reputable broadcaster in the White House press pool—including NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox News—had joined together to suspend coverage of the president and his actions until he reversed course.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly reinstated the outlets’ access for a two-week period on Thursday, though the Trump administration immediately defied the order.
“The big question is: Is this going to continue?” Barrón-López added. “Are we not going to be credentialed into these daily events?”