U.S. Military Prepares for Possible Action in Cuba
New documents reveal that U.S Southern Command is investigating how soon the military action can take place.
The Trump administration is preparing for possible military action in Cuba.
Documents reviewed by CBS News reveal that U.S. Southern Command is exploring the availability of combat sustainment, engineering, and medical units—as well as a military police brigade—within the next “90-120 days.”
The administration and USSOUTHCOM have remained vague about their intentions for these units.
“Due to operational security concerns, we do not disclose details or comment on U.S. operational movements or potential deployment timelines associated with current or future operations, contingencies, or planning,” a spokesperson for USSOUTHCOM told CBS. “However, U.S. Southern Command continuously coordinates with the Joint Force to assess a range of potential requirements across its [area of responsibility] in support of assigned missions.”
This comes just days after Trump’s incendiary United Nations General Assembly speech in which he called for the downfall of the Cuban government, claiming that “freedom will be coming to Cuba” while the Cuban delegation walked out.
This recent development also aligns with Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s aggressive, paternalistic approach to the island, slowly choking it to death—blocking key resources and enacting harsh sanctions—while claiming that the government is a “state sponsor of terrorism that spies on America.”
“What we’re trying to teach them is there are no escape valves.... Every time they create a new mechanism in which they try to get out of the noose, we just close it off,” Rubio said last month. “They certainly can’t wait us out. Certainly this isn’t going to go away for the next [two and a half] years.”
Cubans have suffered immensely since President Trump’s return to power. The administration has carried out a blackout-inducing oil blockade since January that has directly contributed to widespread food insecurity, economic collapse, and death, as infant mortality doubled on the island. The U.S. has attacked Cuba on multiple fronts, from accusing its doctor export program of human trafficking to claiming that it’s aiding international terrorism. Now, with this recent USSOUTHCOM report, military intervention seems imminent.