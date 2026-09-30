WTF Is Going on With Trump’s Knees Here?
The internet is freaking out about Donald Trump’s freakishly bendy knees.
The public has some questions about President Donald Trump’s stance.
Our most macho-presenting president since perhaps Lyndon B. Johnson was seen standing in an awkward, knock-kneed fashion in a video clip from his “Super Intelligence” tech executive press conference on Tuesday.
The president’s head, neck, and upper body face one way, while his torso, knees, and feet seem to all face in completely different directions. His rotund abdomen appears to protrude forward, and he moves as if it is physically painful for him to turn his waist and hips when addressing the reporters surrounding him.
The clip was posted by White House communications adviser Margo Martin.
“Lmao bro wtf is this stance,” the large Wu Tang is for the Children account posted on X.
“HAVE YOU EVER SEEN SOMEONE STAND LIKE THIS BEFORE,” another large liberal account inquired. “I’d seriously love to hear from some medical expert. Is this a sign that he has hurt his leg or is it somehow a sign of cognitive decline.”
“The only person I’ve ever seen stand like this was a child who shit their pants,” said another account.
Perfect posture has zero correlation with being an effective and productive politician; Franklin Delano Roosevelt, one of the most effective presidents ever, was paralyzed from the waist down for the entirety of his four terms. But for a president as dedicated to projecting strength and power as Trump is, this is a bad look—especially as chatter about his physical and cognitive decline grows louder every time he falls asleep on camera or walks gingerly.