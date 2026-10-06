Trump Freaks Out Over Photos of His Club in the New York Times
Donald Trump was less concerned with the story, which was about ethics concerns regarding his actions, and more with whether his club looked ugly.
President Donald Trump flipped out over an ugly photograph of his golf club.
The New York Times published a story Sunday about the ethical red flags surrounding Trump’s decision to hold an international summit at Trump National Doral, his private golf club in Miami, Florida. Never one to concern himself with his own ethics, Trump was more concerned about the photograph they used.
Trump accused the publication of using a “DOCTORED” picture of the building’s facade. “These people are STONE COLD LOSERS—Totally dishonest. That’s why they’re going TO HELL, and their subscription numbers are way down!” he wrote on Truth Social Monday night.
The president compared the Times photograph, taken by Scott McIntyre, showing a yellowed facade with noticeably dark and dirty spots, to a promotional photograph from the Trump Organization website, in which the facade looks white and pristine.
Earlier that day, Trump claimed the publication had used a “picture where the facade has been blackened and denigrated by them in order to make it look shoddy, filthy, and just plain BAD.”
“They want World Leaders to see this, knowing it is not the ‘TRUMP’ way,” he added.
Clearly, Trump’s way is to ignore any of the actual issues facing Americans to harp on his own petty bullshit—and that was actually his second temper tantrum of the day. The president had only just finished raging at a report that there were empty seats at his recent rally in Ohio. (Spoiler alert: there were.)