JD Vance Brags About Getting Nothing Done While He Was a Senator
Doesn’t seem like much has changed
Vice President JD Vance spoke for roughly 35 minutes at a MAGA rally in Fairbanks, Alaska, Monday evening. Within that time, he managed to admit that he really didn’t do very much while representing his home state of Ohio.
The confession came on the back of an insult toward Alaska’s Democratic Senate candidate, Mary Peltola, who served as one of the state’s representatives from 2022 to 2025.
“Her sole job was to support Alaskans in the House of Representatives. Yet she couldn’t be bothered to show up for one in five votes,” Vance said.
“I was a senator for all of two years. It’s not that hard of a job,” he continued. “You show up. You fight for your people. At a bare minimum, just show up and cast your vote.”
During another portion of the campaign stop, Vance shared an exchange he had with former senator and current State Secretary Marco Rubio in which he effectively chalked up his current role to the efficacy of conservative news pundits.
“Marco said, there are two kinds of guys in the United States Senate,” the vice president recalled. “There are the guys who want to go on TV and earn a lot of credibility for themselves, and there are guys who get things done.”
“I said, ‘Marco, first of all, don’t criticize the people who show up on TV,’” Vance said. “That made me vice president of the United States.”
The trip, which constituted Vance’s first visit to Alaska, was in support of Senator Dan Sullivan and Representative Nick Begich, both of whom were endorsed by Donald Trump.
Both Vance and Trump are expected to stay on the campaign trail for the next few weeks as the executive branch leaders attempt to prop up their struggling party members ahead of midterms. Trump, for his part, is expected to attend rallies for more than 94 percent of the time between now and November 3.
That will effectively place Trump at the center of an election cycle in which Republican candidates have increasingly tried to peel away from his influence.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll published in August suggested that the president’s influence is waning: Just 13 percent of Americans strongly approve of the president—compared to a 2025 YouGov poll that found 23 percent of people felt the same way a year prior.
Top issues weighing down Trump’s popularity include the seemingly endless Iran war, the rising cost of living, an economy and supply chain thrown out of whack by the president’s reckless tariffs, the cost of health care, and the encroachment of artificial intelligence and the industry’s data centers into American communities—a hot topic that Trump has unequivocally backed.