JD Vance Brags About Getting Nothing Done While He Was a Senator

“Her sole job was to support Alaskans in the House of Representatives. Yet she couldn’t be bothered to show up for one in five votes,” Vance said.

“I was a senator for all of two years. It’s not that hard of a job,” he continued. “You show up. You fight for your people. At a bare minimum, just show up and cast your vote.”

During another portion of the campaign stop, Vance shared an exchange he had with former senator and current State Secretary Marco Rubio in which he effectively chalked up his current role to the efficacy of conservative news pundits.