JD Vance Begs for Second Chance in Dumpster Fire Interview
The vice president accidentally admitted that Donald Trump hasn’t accomplished anything.
“Give us another chance,” says Vice President JD Vance when asked about his midterm message to the American people.
The vice president joined the All-In podcast for a disastrous live interview Wednesday, during which he struggled to defend the Trump administration’s record on everything from the war in Iran to high rates of inflation.
“You promised that you wouldn’t start a foreign war. You promised that you wouldn’t start a foreign war in the Middle East, specifically,” co-host Jason Calacanis said. “Americans—specifically the people who voted for you, Mr. Vice President—are very upset about starting this war. What is your message to them?”
“We invite people into the coalition who disagree with us. You don’t have to agree with us on every single issue.” Vance responded, completely dodging the question. He failed to acknowledge Donald Trump’s repeated promises to stay out of the Middle East, including a pledge at the Republican National Convention two years ago: “With our victory in November, the years of war, weakness, and chaos will be over. I don’t have wars,” Trump said at the time.
“Wanting to keep the United States out of foreign entanglements does not mean that you can never use the military in order to accomplish the American people’s objectives,” Vance continued. “I think the president has actually done the responsible thing here, which is to try to ensure that world energy markets, despite Iranian terrorism, continue to get that flow of oil and gas.”
That “flow,” Vance failed to mention, has resulted in the American people spending over $100 billion more at the gas pump since the war began seven months ago. (He also neglected to mention that oil was flowing just fine before Trump started his war of choice.)
“The alternative here, which is the United States effectively says to the Middle East, ‘You’re on your own,’ would mean necessarily a worldwide energy crisis,” Vance said, echoing his previous comments that Americans should be grateful gas prices aren’t higher.
The interview went even further off the rails when Vance was asked about his message to voters leading into the midterm elections this fall.
“Give us another couple of years,” Vance said. “Do you want to reelect the people who have made substantial progress, accepting there is still a lot of work to be done, or do you want to go back to the people who caused the problem in the first place?”
If Vance is trying to engender support for his historically unpopular party come November, “it could be worse” and “can we have redo?” are not exactly inspiring rallying cries.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Vance said.