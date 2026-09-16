JD Vance Begs for Second Chance in Dumpster Fire Interview

“You promised that you wouldn’t start a foreign war. You promised that you wouldn’t start a foreign war in the Middle East, specifically,” co-host Jason Calacanis said. “Americans—specifically the people who voted for you, Mr. Vice President—are very upset about starting this war. What is your message to them?”

“We invite people into the coalition who disagree with us. You don’t have to agree with us on every single issue.” Vance responded, completely dodging the question. He failed to acknowledge Donald Trump’s repeated promises to stay out of the Middle East, including a pledge at the Republican National Convention two years ago: “With our victory in November, the years of war, weakness, and chaos will be over. I don’t have wars,” Trump said at the time.

“Wanting to keep the United States out of foreign entanglements does not mean that you can never use the military in order to accomplish the American people’s objectives,” Vance continued. “I think the president has actually done the responsible thing here, which is to try to ensure that world energy markets, despite Iranian terrorism, continue to get that flow of oil and gas.”