Trump Secretly Prepares to Give Kimberly Guilfoyle the Boot

In a series of reports, Guilfoyle has been accused of threatening a host country official and offering access to Trump administration officials in return for the quiet payment of a $100,000 credit card bill. She was also caught bragging about her close ties to two Greek tycoons who she said were bankrolling her travels as she begged to get into a dinner with Eric Trump.

As the ex-fiancé of Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle’s close ties to the president’s inner circle could earn her some amount of grace. But Rubio has become increasingly frustrated as the reports about Guilfoyle’s alleged misconduct have multiplied, one U.S. official told the AP. Rubio was particularly pissed off after he arrived in Greece last week entirely unaware of the shitstorm that was about to rain down on America’s ambassador there.

The State Department’s inspector general is looking into the allegations, a second U.S. official told the AP, but could not say whether a formal investigation had been launched.