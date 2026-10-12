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Trump Secretly Prepares to Give Kimberly Guilfoyle the Boot

Donald Trump is reportedly “extremely pissed off” by Guilfoyle’s conduct.

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks at a microphone
U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle
Mark Schiefelbein/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle

It looks like Kimberly Guilfoyle may be out of a job.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are considering removing Guilfoyle as America’s newly minted ambassador to Greece over allegations that she engaged in illegal conduct, the Associated Press reported Monday.

In a series of reports, Guilfoyle has been accused of threatening a host country official and offering access to Trump administration officials in return for the quiet payment of a $100,000 credit card bill. She was also caught bragging about her close ties to two Greek tycoons who she said were bankrolling her travels as she begged to get into a dinner with Eric Trump.

As the ex-fiancé of Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle’s close ties to the president’s inner circle could earn her some amount of grace. But Rubio has become increasingly frustrated as the reports about Guilfoyle’s alleged misconduct have multiplied, one U.S. official told the AP. Rubio was particularly pissed off after he arrived in Greece last week entirely unaware of the shitstorm that was about to rain down on America’s ambassador there.

The State Department’s inspector general is looking into the allegations, a second U.S. official told the AP, but could not say whether a formal investigation had been launched.

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GOP Group Spends Thousands to Help Susan Collins—in Wrong Portland

The people of Portland, Oregon, were probably very confused about why they were being flooded with information about the Maine Senate race.

Maine Senator Susan Collins speaks to reporters at a campaign event
Maine Senator Susan Collins
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Maine Senator Susan Collins

A Republican super PAC sent at least $20,000 to Portland, Oregon, in support of Senator Susan Collins’s reelection campaign. Collins is a senator from Maine.

This multithousand-dollar gaffe was made by the Defending Main Street Super PAC Inc, which sent a commercial calling Collins’s Democratic opponent Troy Jackson “taxin’ Troy Jackson.” Too bad virtually none of the people who will see it can vote in that election.

Republican Main Street Partnership President Sarah Chamberlain told NBC News Monday she was “absolutely furious” and blamed the ad buyer, Cross Screen Media, for a “ridiculous” error.

“The buyers made a mistake on one of the placements. It’s down now and they’re running it in Portland, Maine,” Chamberlain said. “It has nothing to do with us. I would never run an ad in Portland, Oregon, for Susan Collins, for Christ’s sake.”

Collins certainly could’ve used that money, as multiple polls have the incumbent slightly behind Jackson in the upcoming November election.

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How Ken Paxton Fabricated “Horsesh*t” Case Against a Texas Mosque

Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott charged a mosque with fraud despite multiple bureaucrats finding issues with their case.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a microphone. Texas Governor Greg Abbott sits behind him in his wheelchair.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis/Getty Images
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton concocted a securities fraud case as part of a sweeping crusade to target the state’s growing Muslim community.

A nine-page memorandum reviewed by Texas Monthly outlined all of the ways that the state government could thwart the construction of the East Plano Islamic Center, or EPIC City, a large housing development and mosque outside of Dallas.

The memo warned that “foreign adversarial interests” might be seeking to “abuse” and “exploit” Texas, and “undermine our communities from the inside,” Texas Monthly reported Monday. The memo had no letterhead, signature, or date but was disseminated to different agency heads by members of Abbott’s office and his advisers. Sure enough, the memo’s language has since reappeared in press releases announcing official inquiries from a range of state agencies, including the Texas Funeral Service Commission, Texas Workforce Commission, and the Texas Rangers, among others.

Travis Iles, then-commissioner of the Texas State Securities Board, had a meeting in March 2025 with Daniel Mittnacht, a political adviser; Trevor Ezell, Abbott’s general counsel; and Caleb Gunnels, an assistant general counsel. The group went over the memo, and after the meeting, Iles assembled a team of six career regulators and attorneys to investigate whether EPIC City’s investors were being told enough about the project, Texas Monthly reported.

Iles’s investigation found that EPIC City’s fundraising didn’t seem to have anything to do with securities at all. Investors in EPIC City had purchased units that would guarantee them the opportunity to purchase property lots at a discounted price—not securities that would passively derive profits.

That’s when Paxton got involved. In October 2025, Paxton’s office issued a press release alleging that EPIC City’s developer had “flagrantly and undeniably” broken securities laws—without ever discussing the matter with agency officials. Iles quickly realized that Paxton’s office was expecting him to provide the pretext for a securities-fraud case.

Iles was pressured by Mittnacht, Ezell, and Gunnels to refer the case to Paxton’s office. Eventually, he did, but he declined to say that EPIC City’s developers were selling securities, and he made clear that he had not reviewed the attorney general’s supposed evidence. Iles even suggested that Paxton’s office should sue under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, rather than pursue securities-fraud charges.

Paxton was undeterred. He announced a securities-fraud lawsuit against EPIC City’s developers on December 5, 2025. Fox News reported that Iles had claimed the developer “sold securities without meeting registration or exemption requirements,” and had referred the case to the attorney general “after identifying ‘flagrant’ violations.”

“Horseshit,” Iles wrote in the subject line of an email the next day. In the body of the email, he included a link to the Fox News article and his assessment of the case: “Corrupt.”

In a press release on December 8, 2025, Iles said that the assertion the EPIC City’s developers were selling securities was “a wholly false statement” that had been wrongly attributed to him by Fox News. Shortly after, he was asked to resign. He quietly stepped down as commissioner and left the agency in April 2026.

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Trump Secretly Pulls 180 on Pete Hegseth’s Plans for Public Execution

The Defense secretary is ready to go. But the president is getting the ick.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has privately expressed his distaste for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s plan to livestream the firing squad execution of Fort Hood gunman Nidal Hasan.

Axios reported Monday that the president “didn’t sound particularly enthusiastic” about the plan, which Democrats and Republicans alike have panned as heinous and barbaric. Trump told another aide that it “might not happen.”

This is a 180 for the president, who was all-in on the public execution just last week. “Absolutely, I approved,” he said then.

Now, after a wave of bipartisan backlash, that tune has changed.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senator Thom Tillis, and Representative Adam Scott were a few of the Republicans who also expressed their opposition to livestreaming Hasan’s execution.

“The concern would be that it would create a video that would be a recruiting tool for future terrorists,” Johnson said in a CBS News interview over the weekend. “I wouldn’t be watching it if it was aired.… [but] that’s outside of my lane of course.”.

“But I need to tell the White House what some of my colleagues think about that, and not everybody’s in favor of the idea.”

“Hasan should face the death penalty, but making his execution public and streaming it? Beyond disgusting,” Senator Thom Tillis said Thursday. “Public executions are what oppressive dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan do. It should not be happening in America.”

“I absolutely support the sentence of death, but live-streaming executions is what jihadists do. America is better than that,” Representative Adam Scott chimed in the next day.

Hasan, a 56-year-old former Army psychiatrist from Virginia, killed 13 soldiers and wounded 32 others when he attacked the Texas military post in 2009. His execution date is set for December 3.

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Even Mike Johnson Thinks Livestreaming an Execution Is Going Too Far

The House speaker is breaking with Donald Trump’s top advisers on this.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks into a microphone
House Speaker Mike Johnson
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House Speaker Mike Johnson

Even Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson disapproves of the Trump administration’s planned live execution of Fort Hood gunman Nidal Hasan.

Johnson made his position known during a CBS News interview over the weekend.

“The concern would be that it would create a video that would be a recruiting tool for future terrorists,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t be watching it if it was aired … [but] that’s outside of my lane of course. But I need to tell the White House what some of my colleagues think about that, and not everybody’s in favor of the idea.”

Hasan, a 56-year-old former Army psychiatrist from Virginia, killed 13 soldiers and wounded 32 others when he attacked the Texas military post in 2009. Last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the Pentagon’s plans to livestream Hasan’s execution by military firing squad.

“We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public, because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things,” Hegseth said at the time.

Multiple Republicans expressed their distaste for the decision.

“Hasan should face the death penalty, but making his execution public and streaming it? Beyond disgusting,” Senator Thom Tillis said Thursday. “Public executions are what oppressive dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan do. It should not be happening in America.”

“I absolutely support the sentence of death, but live-streaming executions is what jihadists do. America is better than that,” Representative Adam Scott chimed in the next day.

Hasan’s execution date is set for December 3. It is unclear what platform, if any, will agree to livestream it.

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