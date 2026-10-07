“We Can’t Eat Road Salt”: Susan Collins Crashes and Burns in Debate
The incumbent Maine senator gave a dumpster-fire performance.
Maine Senator Susan Collins, one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the midterms, faced a humiliating reality check Tuesday night during her debate against Democratic challenger Troy Jackson.
In the first of four televised debates, Collins struggled to defend her efforts to rein in President Donald Trump’s disastrous policies.
“Troy mocked it, but I was successful in getting concrete, pulp, and road salt removed from the tariff list,” Collins said.
“I didn’t mock the fact that she got road salt back, I mocked the fact that, what about everything else? We can’t eat road salt,” Jackson said. “And the thing about it is, is that everything that she’s doing with Iran war, stuff like that, there’s going to be so many less people that’ll be able to afford to drive that I’m not even sure the road salt is going to be worth anything, either.”
It was a startling moment dealt by a comparatively novice challenger against a five-term senator, highlighting just how Collins has failed to truly stand up to Trump.
Collins has voted five separate times to extend Trump’s military campaign in the Middle East. A study found that as of July, the average Maine household has had to pay $3,900 more for goods and services during Trump’s second term.