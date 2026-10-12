Ken Paxton Offers Pathetic Defense for Damning Leaked Audio of Him

“Look, I’m not worried about it at all,” Paxton replied. “You can look at my record, you can look [at] what I’ve done over the last 12 years. I’ve supported President Trump, I love President Trump. We’ve worked together on many many issues, he’s been at work extremely hard to help me get elected. And I really appreciate him.”

“Just because they were able to clip a few things doesn’t mean that’s actually what I meant. So let’s just go back to the record, not this little game that James Talarico has played the whole time, which is ‘let’s not talk about Ken Paxton’s actual record’.… Let’s muddy the water and try to trick people into believing he’s something that he’s not, which is a real Texan.”

FOX: There have been now five audio leaks of you from a private fundraiser you attended. It raises some flags over your thoughts of the president… PAXTON: Just because they were able to clip a few things doesn't mean that's actually what I meant https://t.co/eU7ZYIuY5V — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2026

Paxton is framing direct quotes that he said to his own supporters in confidence as a “little game.” The reason he has to justify his relationship to Trump is because he himself was critical of the president.