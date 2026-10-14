Republican Tries to Get Journalist Arrested After Disastrous Debate
Representative Andy Harris was furious after the crowd laughed at him in the debate.
Republican Representative Andy Harris couldn’t handle a debate audience laughing at his explanation for high gas prices.
On Tuesday night, during a debate in Cambridge, Maryland, with his Democratic challenger Dan Schwartz, both candidates were asked about President Trump’s recent deal with Russia for diesel fuel.
“Making a deal with Russia to lift sanctions on their diesel when they are actively working with Iranian forces to kill our troops is not only wrong; it’s disgusting,” Schwartz said, “and it follows the pattern of this administration pardoning criminals.”
The audience didn’t interrupt Schwartz, but they had a problem with Harris’s answer.
“The facts are diesel prices have gone up. There’s no question about it. Why has it gone up? Because the Democrats have environmental regulations—” Harris tried to respond, only for audience members to groan, laugh, and shout at the Maryland 1st district congressman and chair of the right-wing House Freedom caucus.
“This is the problem,” Harris complained to the crowd. “You all say you believe there’s a First Amendment, but only if you agree with you. You should let me finish the sentence, ma’am. You are rude!”
Glenna Heckathorn, president of the League of Women Voters of the Mid-Shore and the debate’s moderator, told the crowd to remain civil and asked the two candidates to calm their supporters.
“It’s very important that you guys are able to hear from both of us tonight,” Schwartz said. Harris didn’t oblige.
“My people aren’t interfering with Mr. Schwartz. It’s only one way,” Harris said.
Harris was clearly avoiding the real reason for higher fuel prices: President Trump’s ill-advised Iran war. Before the war, diesel prices were less than $3 per gallon, but now they are well over $6 per gallon. Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, and fighting between the Houthi militia and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait have disrupted the flow of oil from the Middle East.
Shortly after the debate, Harris, a staunch MAGA Republican who has avoided in-person town halls since 2023, tried to get a reporter arrested for recording his speech to a group of journalists. Harris incorrectly stated the reporter was breaking the law as she asked about his support for the war.
This story has been updated.