Republican Tries to Get Journalist Arrested After Disastrous Debate

“Making a deal with Russia to lift sanctions on their diesel when they are actively working with Iranian forces to kill our troops is not only wrong; it’s disgusting,” Schwartz said, “and it follows the pattern of this administration pardoning criminals.”

The audience didn’t interrupt Schwartz, but they had a problem with Harris’s answer.

“The facts are diesel prices have gone up. There’s no question about it. Why has it gone up? Because the Democrats have environmental regulations—” Harris tried to respond, only for audience members to groan, laugh, and shout at the Maryland 1st district congressman and chair of the right-wing House Freedom caucus.