Trump’s New Press Secretary Holds Train-Wreck Debut Briefing

“I want to thank President Trump. For his trust that he has placed in me. I have wanted to work for him for a very. Long. time. I’m looking forward to working with each of you as well,” she said with lots of awkward pauses in between. “Especially as we are in the middle of the midterm blitz. With energy and excitement never seen before in the history of midterms—thanks to President Trump.”

She also referred to Trump as “the most family-friendly president we’ve ever had” and casually announced that the administration had asked U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle—recently exposed for an alleged pay-to-play scandal—to resign.

Zacharia, stuttering: Now we have a booming economy pic.twitter.com/zRQcApr4lO — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 13, 2026

Zacharia ended the press conference after about 15 minutes, during which she only answered three questions.