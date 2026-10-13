Did Trump’s New Press Secretary Lie About Being a Lawyer?
There is no evidence that Katie Zacharia was admitted to practice law in a single state or Washington, D.C.
The incoming White House press secretary has made a name for herself as an on-air legal expert, claiming she’s an attorney. But is she?
Katie Zacharia is not actually licensed to practice law anywhere in the country, according to a report published Tuesday by Popular Info’s Judd Legum.
The 42-year-old obtained her JD from Pepperdine Caruso Law in 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her work history also includes a gig as “general counsel” for a Ric Grenell–operated nonprofit based in California, but Legum found she held no credentials to practice law there.
Zacharia is not listed as a member of the bar in Texas or Washington, D.C., either, despite evidence that she also worked there in a legal capacity.
In fact, after analyzing state bar association databases from all 50 states and Washington, Legum found that Zacharia never actually passed the qualifying legal exam anywhere.
In an emailed response about Zacharia’s dubious resume, the White House referred Legum to Donald Trump’s Friday Truth Social post, in which he declared Zacharia’s appointment under the pretext that she is a “distinguished Graduate of Pepperdine University, and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, an attorney, and a frequent Commentator on outlets, including Fox News and Newsmax.”
The White House did not offer any other supporting evidence for Zacharia’s work history.
Addressing reporters alongside Trump on Tuesday, Zacharia claimed she passed the bar when she “moved to China.” Zacharia’s LinkedIn states she lived in China from 2011 to 2013 while working as a law associate and a communications manager for an international children’s rights group. There is no indication she took or passed any U.S. bar exam while in China.
She also couldn’t have practiced law in China because foreigners are forbidden to do so. Only Chinese nationals (with some exceptions in Hong Kong and Taiwan) are allowed to take the country’s bar exam and practice Chinese law.
That’s not her only fudged truth. Zacharia has previously claimed that the abortion pill, mifepristone, came straight from Nazi Germany, and used her Truth Social account to elevate the Pizzagate conspiracy, which baselessly accused Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats of participating in a child sex trafficking ring in the basement of a Washington pizzeria named Comet Ping Pong. (In 2016, the unfounded Pizzagate murmurs inspired an armed gunman to drive up from North Carolina and open fire inside the restaurant, only to discover the facility has no basement and was not holding children captive.)
This story has been updated.