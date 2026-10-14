Trump Hides IRS Report on How His Tax Cuts Have Ruined America
The IRS is refusing to publish a report on the real impacts of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
Ahead of the midterm elections, the Trump administration is withholding detailed information that will illustrate how President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act hurt millions of Americans.
The data from the IRS was initially scheduled to be released in July and updated in September, but the agency hasn’t filed either, Politico reported Wednesday. The IRS claims it is still waiting for approval to release the figures from the Treasury Department. The data will reveal the real impact of Republicans’ tax policies—and whether they fell short of their promises.
Nina Olson, a former national taxpayer advocate, accused Frank Bisignano, the IRS’s chief executive officer, of purposefully withholding the data. “I think they are hiding stuff that doesn’t line up with all the crowing the CEO has been doing,” she told Politico.
Barry Johnson, a former top IRS official, told Politico that by the law, the IRS can determine when to release the data, not the Treasury Department. “It’s unusual,” he said.
Data detailing which tax breaks were claimed by people in different income brackets and how much they paid in taxes could become embarrassing if it reveals that the tax burden shifted between income groups or that a suspicious number of people claimed certain breaks, Johnson told Politico. The reason could also be unremarkable.
“There’s all sorts of things it could be—you can’t know until you see the data whether it’s they don’t like the answers, or whether the data themselves really isn’t useful,” he said.
Another possible explanation for the delay is that the many carve-outs and exemptions implemented by Trump’s 2025 tax cuts have potentially complicated the tax codes, so the IRS has more trouble producing the numbers in the first place.
The IRS has already faced criticism for withholding its report on the so-called “tax gap,” which details how many taxes are owed and remain unpaid.
Even without the IRS data, we already know that Trump’s 2025 tax cuts have kneecapped millions of Americans by saving money for high-income taxpayers, estate heirs, wealthy business owners, and corporations—all while driving Social Security toward insolvency.