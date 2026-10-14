Trump Hides IRS Report on How His Tax Cuts Have Ruined America

Nina Olson, a former national taxpayer advocate, accused Frank Bisignano, the IRS’s chief executive officer, of purposefully withholding the data. “I think they are hiding stuff that doesn’t line up with all the crowing the CEO has been doing,” she told Politico.

Barry Johnson, a former top IRS official, told Politico that by the law, the IRS can determine when to release the data, not the Treasury Department. “It’s unusual,” he said.

Data detailing which tax breaks were claimed by people in different income brackets and how much they paid in taxes could become embarrassing if it reveals that the tax burden shifted between income groups or that a suspicious number of people claimed certain breaks, Johnson told Politico. The reason could also be unremarkable.