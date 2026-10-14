He’s Attacking Big Ag. He’s Running in Nebraska. Somehow It’s Working.

Ricketts called Osborn “Democrat Dan” nearly 40 times before the debate concluded an hour later—once about every 30 seconds. Eventually, Osborn suggested that the organizers should have supplied another podium for this Democrat Dan character, because he had never met him. The line got a laugh, but Ricketts kept going. (Full transparency: Ricketts doesn’t like me, either.) The strategy was clear: Osborn could say what he wanted, but Ricketts was determined to tell the audience—most of all the audience watching at home—who he wanted them to think Osborn really was.

In a normal midterm cycle, this race, in a bright red state, might be nothing more than a political footnote: Anyone with an R after their name would win, and that would be that. But this year feels different. Across the middle of the country, in agricultural states that have long gone solidly Republican, voters are enraged. Suddenly, Iowa is in play. Kansas is in play. Texas is in play. While coastal punditry tends to see this as a referendum on President Trump, the ground-level issues reveal the degree to which Americans feel abandoned by their government and their politics at all levels—issues that embody what decades of disinvestment and trickle-down economics have wrought: farm failures, dwindling support for cattle and commodity grain markets, the closures of rural hospitals and schools, soaring prices of gas and food, poisoned water and soil, and rising rates of cancer and other health issues. That anger, and those issues, mean “Democrat Dan” may have a shot—regardless of his party affiliation.

Republicans aren’t blind to the problem—nor is the problem limited to the Senate. House races have tightened. Gubernatorial margins are narrowing. Party insiders understand that this is largely the product of outrage over affordability. Gas prices, food prices, and housing prices have all risen by 25 to 30 percent in the last year, while wages have remained more or less flat and the unemployment rate has climbed. In simple terms, everything is more expensive, and people are understandably angry.