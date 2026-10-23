Republican Mayor Physically Charges at Resident as He Loses It
Matthew Bianchini said he would do it all over again too.
Matthew Bianchini, the Republican mayor of Pemberton Township, New Jersey, physically charged at one of his constituents during a township meeting Wednesday night.
Video footage from a reporter with the Pine Barrens Tribune shows Bianchini having to be restrained by multiple people and escorted from the council chambers while he yelled, “I am getting you—I am fucking get you!” Bianchini was upset at Michael Sawka, a frequent critic. Sawka called for Bianchini to resign and to be arrested after the incident.
“He just threatened me! That is on video! That is on audio,” Sawka said. “I want the police here to arrest him for that threat. That is assault!”
During the meeting, Sawka allegedly insulted Bianchini’s wife and daughter, who were at the meeting, and then made an obscene gesture at Bianchini.
Later, Bianchini told TV station WPVI, “Was it wrong? Absolutely. Was it justified? Absolutely. And I would do it again if I had to.”
“Don’t attack my family. I think any good husband, any good father, would’ve done just what I did.”
Sawka denied provoking the mayor.
“His family behind us started saying stuff. I turn around, and I start waving my hands, like kinda just—why don’t you all just shut up? I didn’t even say a word; I just was waving my hand,” Sawka said.
Bianchini has a history of confrontation since becoming mayor in January. He told a councilmember to “shut the fuck up” during a budget dispute in May.