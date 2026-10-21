Todd Blanche Says DOJ Is Actually Supposed to Run at President’s Whims

“There was this misperception that there’s this separation and independence between the Department of Justice and the White House, and everybody likes to champion that, and they accused me of not suffering from independence,” Blanche said. “I don’t.”

Attorney General Todd Blanche says there's a "misperception that there's this separation and independence between the Department of Justice and the White House." "I work for President Trump."



[image or embed] — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein.bsky.social) October 21, 2026 at 12:38 PM

Contrary to Blanche’s opinion, the Justice Department is supposed to be independent and free from presidential interference. That’s been true since at least Watergate, after which the agency established interdepartmental policies and new political norms to distance its operations from the White House.



But that started to shift in 2024, when the Supreme Court sided with Donald Trump to expand his presidential immunity. At the time, Chief Justice John Roberts penned a majority decision that effectively transformed the Justice Department into an arm to be leveraged by the Oval Office, opening communication channels between the federal law enforcement agency and the presidency for all future investigations.