“Man, I Loved That’: Trump Celebrates as MAGA Fans Attack Protester

In another instance, a MAGA fan followed a protester as security escorted him out, and hit him on the head.

This is the sixth protestor removed from President Trump’s rally in South Carolina - an attendee followed and knocked him on his head. https://t.co/M3Xcturnsk — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) October 21, 2026

Trump has a history of celebrating violence in his rallies going back to the start of his political career. In February 2016, Trump wished aloud at a rally in Las Vegas that he would have liked to punch a protester in the face. The next month, he told a rally crowd in Iowa, “So if you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of ’em, would you? I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees. I promise. I promise.”

As the president’s dwindling popularity keeps setting records, more and more people are showing up to his pre-midterm election rallies to heckle and protest him. The economy continues to grow worse thanks to his failed economic policies and disastrous war in Iran, increasing dissatisfaction even in areas that voted for him by wide margins.