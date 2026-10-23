Trump Refuses to Explain Starlink Shutoff as Ukraine Says He’s Lying

“Why would I tell CNN?” Trump said, before saying the network did some “nice polls” on him recently.

Q: You must know now who ordered the Starlink access in Ukraine to be restricted. Who was it? TRUMP: I wouldn't tell you if I did know. How are you with Q: CNN, sir TRUMP: Why would I tell CNN? https://t.co/lrxQaCUQTJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026

Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy said regarding Starlink that “the speed has not been restored,” despite Trump’s claim that Elon Musk, who owns the company, had restored access. Ukrainian military and government officials told The Wall Street Journal that connections were failing at higher drone speeds, hurting defense capabilities. Another reporter asked Trump if he had told Musk to stop messing around with Ukraine’s connection.

“I have not spoken to him. I might have to, but I have not. I’ve heard it was fixed, but if it’s not, I’ll speak to him,” Trump said.