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Trump Refuses to Explain Starlink Shutoff as Ukraine Says He’s Lying

Ukraine is still struggling with Starlink access, and Donald Trump doesn’t seem to care.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters (not pictured) outside of Air Force One
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump brushed aside questions Friday about interruptions to Starlink service for Ukraine, following complaints from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier in the day.

“You must know now who ordered the Starlink access in Ukraine to be restricted. Who was it?” a reporter asked Trump outside of the White House. Trump denied any knowledge, and replied, “Well, I wouldn’t tell you if I did,” asking who the reporter worked for. When she said, “CNN,” he chuckled.

“Why would I tell CNN?” Trump said, before saying the network did some “nice polls” on him recently.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy said regarding Starlink that “the speed has not been restored,” despite Trump’s claim that Elon Musk, who owns the company, had restored access. Ukrainian military and government officials told The Wall Street Journal that connections were failing at higher drone speeds, hurting defense capabilities. Another reporter asked Trump if he had told Musk  to stop messing around with Ukraine’s connection. 

“I have not spoken to him. I might have to, but I have not. I’ve heard it was fixed, but if it’s not, I’ll speak to him,” Trump said.

Trump and Musk are each blaming each other for the decision to throttle Ukraine’s Starlink service last week, which allowed Russia to launch a massive aerial attack on the country. The Wall Street Journal earlier this week reported that Musk in fact ordered internet speeds to slow down, and discussed the decision with Trump ahead of time. 

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White House Directly Intervened to Shut Down Epstein Files Probe

Donald Trump’s team helped craft the memo announcing there would be no further investigation.

A sign that says, "Trump & Epstein Through the Years" at an exhibit on the Epstein Files
An exhibit on the Epstein files
Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images
An exhibit on the Epstein files

The White House was involved in the FBI’s Epstein files cover-up all along.

The FBI’s July 2025 Epstein files memo immediately blew up in the bureau’s face. Its declaration that there was no “client list,” no punishable co-conspirators, and no grounds for further investigation both infuriated the president’s MAGA voter base and started the long domino effect that would eventually oust ex–Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Trump administration messages obtained by Raw Story revealed Friday that Taylor Budowich, then the White House deputy chief of staff, had his fingers in the FBI’s drafting process prior to the memo’s public release.

“Have something I can edit?” Budowich emailed FBI Director Kash Patel two weeks before the memo was released. The email’s subject line read: “Re: Draft memo from DOJ—we have not edited it yet.”

“Just got it from DOJ. Here you go. Thanks,” Patel responded hours later.

The next day, Budowich told Patel that he had passed the draft along to the White House communications team, noting that the message needed to be pasted on DOJ and FBI letterhead, according to Raw Story.

Almost a week later, then–Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sent a “final version” to Budowich. It failed to meet Budowich’s expectations, however, lacking the identifying seal of the Justice Department.

“I need a version on letterhead,” Budowich repeated. “Someone needs to own this. I can’t give a doc to a reporter that could easily be confused with a [high school] term paper, so need to provide some validation of the doc.”

Diego Pestana, Blanche’s counsel, fulfilled Budowich’s request an hour and a half later.

“These records show that Kash Patel worked hand in hand with the former White House deputy chief of staff on the 2025 DOJ-FBI memo, which stated there would be no further investigation or release of the Epstein files,” Chris Swartz, senior counsel and deputy director of ethics and anti-corruption at the Democracy Defenders Fund, told Raw Story.

“It’s deeply concerning that the FBI coordinated with the White House on this memo, given President Trump’s well-documented association with Jeffrey Epstein and Trump’s frequent mention in the files,” Swartz added.

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Trump DOJ Sues to Block Senate Race Results if Republican Loses

The Trump administration is already meddling in the midterm elections.

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan sits next to Mary Peltola at a table.
Republican Senator Dan Sullivan speaks during the 2026 Alaska Fisheries Debate with his opponent, former Democratic Representative Mary Peltola, on September 12.
Nathaniel Wilder/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Republican Senator Dan Sullivan speaks during the 2026 Alaska Fisheries Debate with his opponent, former Democratic Representative Mary Peltola, on September 12.

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit to block Alaska from certifying its Senate election results in the event that Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan loses to Democrat Mary Peltola. This move is the Trump administration’s most blatant effort to swing ballots in Republicans’ favor this November.

The lawsuit alleges that the Senate election should be nullified if Sullivan loses because there’s another “Daniel J. Sullivan” on the ballot also running as a Republican, and the Trump administration thinks voters will be too confused—even though Dan Sullivan is properly listed as the incumbent on the ballot.

“Daniel J. Sullivan decided to run for Senator in 2026 as a Republican with the intention of misleading supporters of Senator Sullivan into voting for him,” the DOJ lawsuit alleges. “The sole purpose of his candidacy is to benefit the Peltola campaign by reducing the number of votes for Senator Sullivan.”

The lawsuit raised alarm across the political sphere.

“Surprising that the president who tried to end American democracy and stay in power even though he lost is queuing up additional ways to try to end democracy in America,” the Center for American Progress’s Bobby Kogan mused online.

“Election Day isn’t the end of the fight,” the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson wrote. “Get ready to get loud.”

“Trump isn’t going to try to interfere in the midterms, he’s already getting started,” chimed journalist Pedro L. Gonzalez. “They’re going to do this everywhere they think they can get away with it.”

This lawsuit comes just a day after Attorney General and former Trump personal attorney Todd Blanche admitted that he was open to blocking states from certifying elections. Now his DOJ is attempting to do just that.

Again, it is extremely abnormal for the Justice Department to be involved in election certification.

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Edith Olmsted/
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Trump Snaps at Reporter Asking If It’s OK to Ignore Sexual Abuse

Vivek Ramaswamy’s attack ad featuring Donna Arthur, his Democratic opponent Amy Acton’s estranged mother, has backfired as people learn about the sexual abuse indictment against Arthur’s husband.

Donald Trump frowns while addressing reporters outside the White House
Alex WROBLEWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump blew up at a reporter Friday who questioned his vile defense of Vivek Ramaswamy’s ugly attack ad featuring Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton’s estranged mother. 

Speaking to reporters, Trump struggled to defend the campaign ad featuring Donna Arthur, who lost custody of Acton after years of documented issues, including homelessness and sexual abuse by her stepfather. 

“A mother is saying, don’t put my daughter there because she’s a terrible person, and she’s a liar,” Trump said. “Why shouldn’t somebody use that?”

“But do the sexual abuse allegations mean nothing to you, sir?” the reporter asked. “But do the sexual abuse allegations make no difference?

“Wait, wait, wait, slow down. Who are you with? Who are you with?” Trump said.  

“I’m with NBC, sir,” the reporter replied. 

“One of the worst networks you have,” Trump sneered, but the reporter continued to press him.

“Quiet,” the president snapped. “Isn’t she a fresh person? You’re a horrible little reporter, aren’t you? If my mother said bad things about me, you think the Democrats would put it up? I think so. But my mother thought I was wonderful!”

Of course, the issue isn’t that the advertisement featured Acton’s mother—it’s that it featured a woman who was estranged from her daughter because of alleged sexual abuse by Acton’s stepfather. In 1978, Arthur’s husband Cledith “Bud” Arthur was charged and indicted for rape. Court documents indicate he’d engaged in sexual contact with Acton when she was less than 13 years old. After her stepfather pleaded not guilty, he skipped bail, and Arthur left town with him, Acton said in a 2019 interview

This wouldn’t be the first time Trump has downplayed, or outright ignored, serious allegations of sexual abuse. The president has repeatedly dismissed the government’s own findings about his old friend Jeffrey Epstein, an alleged sex trafficker, as a “hoax.” The Department of Justice initially withheld documents relating to three interviews with a woman who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her as a child. Additionally, Trump has railed against a court that found him liable for sexually abusing author E. Jean Carroll. Meanwhile, dozens more women have accused the president of sexual assault.

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Edith Olmsted/
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Jared Kushner Threatens to Sue Over Damning Phone Hack Report

A bombshell report exposed Kushner’s close financial ties to foreign governments.

Jared Kushner speaks at a podium during an event
Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

Jared Kushner threatened to sue Vanity Fair for publishing an excerpt of a forthcoming book describing how the president’s son-in-law oversaw foreign slush funds filled by the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

In the new book Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East, author Matthew Cole revealed that Kushner oversaw roughly $2 billion in secret foreign bank accounts filled by the Saudis and Emiratis.

In a post on X Thursday, Kushner claimed the allegations were “completely insane and never happened.”

“These are outrageous fabrications being presented as investigative journalism. This is not journalism. It is a mixture of fantasy, fiction, and advocacy, written by someone who is either deeply disturbed or acting with sinister intent,” he wrote.

Kushner’s lawyer, Chad Mizelle, also hit back at the Vanity Fair article on behalf of his client—and threatened to sue the publication.

“Before publication, we sent Simon & Schuster a detailed 13-page letter responding to and categorically denying the extraordinary allegations made against my client, Jared Kushner, and challenging the total absence of supporting evidence,” Mizelle wrote on X.

“Vanity Fair has now published an excerpt amplifying these false and defamatory allegations. We have seen no credible evidence substantiating any of these claims, and we question what independent verification Vanity Fair conducted before publishing them,” he wrote. “We intend to pursue legal action against those responsible and hold them accountable.”

In the 13-page letter, another of Kushner’s lawyers, Alejandro Brito, insisted that Kushner had “no knowledge of, or involvement with, any such accounts.”

“Any allegation that Mr. Kushner knew of, had access to, had authorizations for or engaged in or directed any conduct related to any government-funded or government-linked bank account is totally false and defamatory,” the letter stated.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Donald Trump denied the potentially damning story about his son-in-law. “It’s a false story. It’s a false story. It’s a totally false story. It was totally an incorrect story. It was just fake news. Amazing,” Trump said.

The allegations contained in Cole’s book carry considerable legal weight. In 2017, Kushner was a government employee who worked in the White House, meaning he was required to submit both public and confidential financial forms and disclose any bank account to which he had access as a signatory or beneficiary. Kushner also failed to disclose himself as an agent of a foreign government, having been paid nearly $2 billion in total by foreign leaders. If he offered anything in return for the money, even just conversations with his father-in-law, then he would have violated U.S. bribery laws and the foreign agent statute.

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