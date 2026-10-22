Todd Blanche Floats Chilling Likelihood of Trump Election Interference

“Is there any scenario in which DOJ would weigh in on that certification process or try to block states from certifying?” a reporter asked.

“Is there any scenario? Yes,” Blanche said. “Of course there’s scenarios that we could all come up with hypothetically, some doomsday scenario for example, right? I don’t think it’s proper to make any kind of conclusory statements about what’s gonna happen in the future.... It is not DOJ’s intention to—and it’s never our intention—to improperly interfere with our elections.”

“But to say that there’s no circumstances that we would ever do that, of course I’m not gonna say that,” he continued.