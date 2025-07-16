Skip Navigation
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
Trump Rips His “Stupid” Supporters Who Still Care About Epstein Files

Donald Trump is scrambling to gain control of the Epstein files fallout.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking and sitting in the Oval Office
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The president would apparently rather disparage his base than release the case files pertaining to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking with reporters at the White House Wednesday, Trump said that he had “lost a lot of faith” in his supporters, calling the controversy surrounding Epstein a “hoax” and accusing some conservatives of being “duped” by Democrats.

“You mentioned ‘past’ supporters when you were talking about the Epstein issue. Does that mean you are effectively disowning any supporters?” asked one reporter, referring to a lengthy rant Trump posted on Truth Social earlier in the day.

“Well, I lost a lot of faith in certain people, yeah,” Trump said. “Because they got duped by the Democrats. The Democrats are good for nothing. They almost destroyed our country.”

But that wasn’t the only insult Trump threw around.

“It is a hoax started by Democrats, it’s been run by Democrats for four years. You had Christopher Wray and Comey before him. It’s a bad group,” Trump said, likening his administration’s home-brewed fiasco to the Trump-Russia dossier. “Some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net. And so they try to do the Democrats’ work.”

That last comment actually also applies to several MAGA politicos in leadership positions, including Vice President JD Vance and Trump himself, who jointly campaigned on repeat promises to release the Epstein files.

Much to Trump’s chagrin, the botched rollout of the Epstein files has continued to plague his administration. A Morning Consult poll conducted earlier this month found that Trump’s popularity had tanked by six points since the Justice Department contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the existence of Epstein’s so-called “client list.”

The fallout has been so substantial that the president directed Fox News and some commentators such as Charlie Kirk to stop discussing the topic altogether, though that hasn’t played well with some of the mouthier personalities on the far-right.

“Yelling at me to stop talking about a subject is the number one way to make sure that I keep talking about the subject,” Matt Walsh posted on X Wednesday.

And last month, Elon Musk accused Trump of being mentioned by name in the Epstein files, claiming that Trump’s alleged attachment to the disgraced financier was the real reason why the details of the case had not yet been made public.

But Republicans have unquestioningly fallen in line behind their leader: on Tuesday, the party blocked a Democrat-led effort to release the Epstein files. The final vote was 211 to 210—just one dissenting Republican would have tipped the scales.

QAnon believers—who turned out at the polls in November to re-elect Trump—have believed for years that the 79-year-old billionaire politician would rid the world of Satan-worshiping, liberal-minded pedophiles who run the government and media. But Trump’s sudden refusal to offer up what he has promised his conspiratorial followers has cast his messiah-like status with the group into doubt.

A reminder that prior to his death, Epstein described himself as one of Trump’s “closest friends.” The socialites were named and photographed together, and Trump reportedly slept with his now-wife Melania for the first time aboard Epstein’s plane, the “Lolita Express.”

But Trump also has a terrible track record with how he treats women outside of Epstein’s world: the current president was found liable by a jury for sexually abusing Elle columnist E. Jean Carrol last year, was convicted as a felon for crimes relating to his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, and famously boasted on a hot mic before his ascent to America’s political vanguard that he grabs women “by the pussy.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Eric Adams Sued for Running the NYPD Like a “Criminal Enterprise”

A former police commissioner says that under the New York City mayor’s watch, the police department was teeming with “systemic corruption and criminal conduct.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams puts his hand on his tie as he walks, head facing down.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Another ex-NYPD official has filed a lawsuit accusing Mayor Eric Adams of overseeing a “coordinated criminal conspiracy” at the nation’s largest police department.

Former Police Commissioner Thomas G. Donlon, whose tenure lasted mere weeks in the fall of 2024, says the NYPD, under the watch of Adams, “functions as a racketeering enterprise in violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).”

Donlon went on to state that he “uncovered systemic corruption and criminal conduct being perpetrated by the NYPD’s leadership,” and that Adams “condoned the misconduct.”

The 251-page lawsuit details wire, mail, and honest services fraud, retaliation against whistleblowers, and obstruction of justice, all from the top down. Top police officials allegedly blocked disciplinary referrals for officers, and even forged Donlon’s official department stamp on important documents. These experiences have led to Donlon throwing weighty RICO allegations against his former NYPD colleagues.

“Specifically, Donlon informed Defendant ADAMS of fabricated promotions, systemic fraud, retaliatory policing, and the obstruction of internal investigations by high-ranking officials—most notably Defendant [Tarik] Sheppard, who had a documented history of unlawful violence, including the tasering and false arrest of protestors, resulting in civil rights lawsuits and monetary settlements,” the lawsuit stated. “Defendant ADAMS took no action in response. Instead, he condoned the misconduct and allowed the NYPD to function as a criminal enterprise. As a direct result of Defendant ADAMS’s failure and unwillingness to manage the NYPD, Defendant Sheppard fraudulently orchestrated his own promotion—granting himself greater authority and a higher salary.”

Donlon said he was completely frozen out by NYPD leadership after confronting Sheppard about his promotion scam, and they allegedly even carried out an unlawful arrest of Donlon’s wife as retaliation.

“[Donlon’s] professional reputation—built over decades of federal and state law enforcement and intelligence service—was deliberately destroyed. The emotional toll of the retaliation against his entire family was and is incalculable,” the lawsuit read. “These were precisely the kinds of injuries RICO was designed to remedy, and this Complaint seeks redress for Donlon, whose unwavering aspiration from the beginning was to protect and serve the NYPD’s Finest.”

The Adams administration remains indignant.

“These are baseless accusations from a disgruntled former employee who — when given the opportunity to lead the greatest police department in the world — proved himself to be ineffective,” spokeswoman Kayla Mamelak Altus said on the mayor’s behalf. “This suit is nothing more than an attempt to seek compensation at the taxpayer’s expense after Mr. Donlon was rightfully removed from the role of interim police commissioner.”

This is the fifth lawsuit filed against Adams’s NYPD in just two weeks. Four former senior NYPD officers filed separate lawsuits against Adams, also accusing him of corruption, cronyism, and whistleblower intimidation. This all comes as the mayor is preparing to run as an independent against Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, who has zeroed in mercilessly on the mayor’s misconduct.

Adams would very likely be under federal investigation by the Justice Department if they hadn’t (rather controversially) dismissed his federal corruption charges in exchange for loyalty and aid in Trump’s brutal immigration crackdown. Corruption has followed Adams for the entirety of his tenure. We can only wait until November to see if voters give him another.

Tori Otten/
/

WTF Is Going on With Trump’s Hand?

And why is no one asking him about it?

Donald Trump has makeup on his hand while walking outside the White House
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump was spotted sporting a poorly concealed bruise on his hand, and the White House has the weirdest excuse for why that is the case.

While speaking to reporters outside the White House Tuesday evening before boarding Marine One, a cameraperson zoomed in on the president’s hand. A large patch of makeup that did not match Trump’s skin tone was clearly evident on the back of his hand.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

No one asked Trump about it in the moment, but when asked later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Daily Beast that Trump was covering up a bruise from too much handshaking.

“President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” Leavitt told the Beast. “His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

This is neither the first time Trump has had a large bruise on the back of his right hand, nor the first time Leavitt has made this bizarre excuse. The bruise first appeared in spring 2024, and appears to pop back up every few months. Since taking office, Trump has been spotted with the bruise in at least February, April, and June.

Trump was also spotted with scabbed red marks on the palm and fingers of his right hand in January 2024, sparking concerns that he had syphilis.

Leavitt made her initial claim about too much gladhanding after the February bruise appearance, when Trump tried to cover the blemish with makeup approximately the color of wet brown cardboard.

Dr. Neal Patel, a primary care physician at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in California, told the Daily Mail in February that handshaking on its own was unlikely to have caused the bruising.

“I see a lot of patients who are businessmen, and I’ve never really seen them getting bruising from too much handshaking,” he said. “I guess it’s possible, but that would really not be on my list of ideas of what causes it.”

Patel and Dr. Stuart Fischer, an internal medicine physician in New York, both said that Trump’s advanced age was the likelier cause of bruising. As people age, it causes their blood vessels to become more “brittle,” Fischer explained to the Mail. That makes bruising more likely—and more intense when it does happen.

If Leavitt isn’t going to provide Trump with a decent excuse for the bruise, the least she (or literally anyone else at the White House) could do is find him some makeup that better matches his skin tone.

Sephora was hit with calls for a boycott shortly after the 2024 election when a series of social media posts alleging the makeup retail giant had donated to Trump’s campaign. Sephora has since said it “does not make corporate donations to political candidates.” Brendan Glavin, deputy research director at campaign finance watchdog group OpenSecrets, explained to CBS in November that any lump donations from “Sephora” (or any company) were likely an “aggregation of all the money that employees of the organization gave to the candidate.”

That means that there’s at least one Sephora employee who would happily color-match Trump’s skin tone. Maybe they can help him with his foundation and bronzer next.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Transportation Sec Has Staggering Excuse for Not Knowing Key Detail

Sean Duffy insisted that air traffic controllers are “in towers,” not “in the building.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gestures while testifying in a House committee hearing
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s Cabinet officials are not keeping track of America’s air traffic controllers amid a historic shortage.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was shockingly quiet when asked about the number of air traffic controllers remaining in the United States while testifying before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Wednesday, refusing to provide concrete details on America’s air infrastructure.

“Can you tell this committee how many air traffic controllers have left the FAA since January 20, 2025?” asked Democratic Georgia Representative Hank Johnson Jr.

“I don’t—,” Duffy started, before Johnson interjected: “Please don’t tell me you don’t know.”

“I don’t know that,” Duffy insisted.

“This is an important job,” Johnson said. “Are you trying to tell us you don’t know how many air traffic controllers are in the building?”

“They’re not in a building, they’re in towers,” Duffy responded.

“Well I’m just speaking figuratively,” Johnson said.

Industry professionals are not so ignorant: there are currently 10,800 certified controllers working in America, according to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. Union President Nick Daniels has said that 41 percent of those air traffic controllers are working six days a week, 10 hours a day to meet the demands required of a full staff, which is estimated to be more than 14,600 workers.

The shortage of air traffic controllers is nothing new: it’s been an unmitigated problem decades in the making. A large bulk of the country’s controllers retired over the last 10 years—a coincidence made possible due to the fact that the majority were onboarded simultaneously as replacements for the 11,350 controllers fired by President Ronald Reagan in 1982.

In 2015, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association told Congress that the situation had reached a “crisis” level and that, at the time, the Federal Aviation Administration had missed hiring targets five years in a row.

The Biden administration attempted to step up the pace of hiring in 2024, onboarding 2,000 qualified applicants. But they barely replaced the outbound workforce: 1,100 controllers left their jobs last year.

For years, the federal government has failed to properly incentivize younger generations to view the famously high-stress, high-education, and relatively antisocial job as desirable—and similar to other industries, the growing lapse between the aging workforce and the stalling youth is contributing to a brain drain which will deplete experience across the board. (To address this, Duffy also said that the FAA would change retirement limits, advising the union that air traffic controllers will be allowed to work past the age of 56.)

The massive shortage has forced controllers to do double duty, tasked (at some airports) with juggling both the flight paths of commercial airplanes and helicopters—work typically done by two separate controllers.

But the industry has faced new struggles since Trump took office. There have been critical failures at airports across the country, including a mid-air collision at Reagan National Airport in Washington that resulted in the deaths of 67 people in January, as well as rolling blackouts at Newark International Airport. These crises have sparked a new wave of retirements due to heightened stress on the already overtaxed controllers.

In February, the administration erased 400 FAA roles, including positions that supported air safety. Duffy confirmed the cuts that time, though he attempted to minimize them by highlighting the overall staffing of the agency, which Duffy claimed employs some 45,000 workers.

Duffy has promised to “supercharge” air traffic controller hiring, hoping to shave four months off the typically arduous onboarding process. But even at an expedited rate, that likely wouldn’t make a dent in America’s air traffic staff anytime soon: it currently takes about four years to become a certified air traffic controller. Instead, NATCA’s Daniels has estimated that it could take as long as nine years to reach full staffing.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Admits He’s Trying to Rig the Midterm Elections

Donald Trump is eying major reform in multiple states that could hand him an even bigger House majority.

Donald Trump holds his hand next to his mouth while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

The president is gung-ho about gerrymandering ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Speaking with reporters on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews Tuesday evening, Donald Trump said there’s “about four” states besides Texas that he would like to redraw their congressional lines.

“In three cases, it’s one. And in one case, it’s two or three. And Texas would be five,” Trump said as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick nodded enthusiastically beside him. Trump had previously suggested that Texas could give Republicans five more House seats by flipping a handful of blue districts in the Lone Star State next year via “a very simple redrawing.”

But suggestions that California—the largest liberal contingent in the country—could do the same did not sit well with the MAGA leader.

“Are you concerned California will turn around and do the same thing?” asked a reporter.

“Well we’ll fight them,” Trump said. “You know they’re so corrupt in California, you never know what’s going to happen. But we’ve done pretty well in the courts in California, you see. We’re batting about 1,000, ultimately.”

Trump has made a volatile enemy out of Governor Gavin Newsom. California sued the federal government last month after Trump deployed thousands of National Guard members to manhandle Los Angeles’s anti-ICE protests. An appeals court later blocked a court decision that would have handed the authority of the National Guard back to Newsom.

Now, the vengeful governor is threatening to shift the state’s redistricting policy if Texas follows Trump’s orders. In an interview with The Tennessee Holler last week, Newsom accused Republicans of “playing by a totally different set of rules,” and warned that California’s liberally dominant legislature could “gerrymander like no other state.”

“We’ve been playing fair, but I saw what he just did, and it made me question that entire program,” Newsom said.

Congressional maps are typically redrawn every 10 years, after new census data is released. But Texas’s decision to do so in the middle of the decade—at Trump’s direction—has raised alarms, with Democrats in the state labelling the effort a threat to democracy.

“The scheme of the Republicans has consistently been to make sure that they mute our voices so that they can go ahead and have an oversized say in this,” Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett said at a news conference Tuesday. “So I fully anticipate that’s exactly where they’re going with this map.”

Last year, the ideologically conservative majority on the Supreme Court made gerrymandering that much easier, ruling in Alexander v. South Carolina NAACP that alleged racial gerrymandering in South Carolina (which is theoretically still illegal) was really just partisan gerrymandering, an apparently precious part of America’s democratic system.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

GOP Governor Defies Her Party and Vetoes Seven Republican Bills

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte wasn’t afraid to use her veto power when it came to the extreme bills.

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte speaks
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte in 2016, when she served in the Senate

New Hampshire Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte on Tuesday struck down seven separate right-wing bills in an open rebuke of her party’s MAGA arm.

Ayotte vetoed House Bill 324, which gave parents greater power to remove any classroom content they felt was obscene, placing a target on LGBTQ+ literature and themes.

“Current state law appears to provide a mechanism for parents through their local school district to exercise their rights to ensure their children are not exposed to inappropriate materials,” Ayotte said. “Therefore, I do not believe the State of New Hampshire needs to, nor should it, engage in the role of addressing questions of literary value and appropriateness, particularly where the system created by House Bill 324 calls for monetary penalties based on subjective standards.”

There was also House Bill 148, which would have allowed stores, jails, and workspaces to ignore gender identity and categorize people based on their assigned gender at birth.

“I believe there are important and legitimate privacy and safety concerns raised by biological males using places such as female locker rooms and being placed in female correctional facilities,” Ayotte wrote in her veto of the bill. “At the same time, I see that House Bill 148 is overly broad and impractical to enforce, potentially creating an exclusionary environment for some of our citizens.”

She killed House Bill 358, which would have streamlined the “religious exemption” process for parents who don’t want to vaccinate their children; House Bill 446, which would have required schools to receive parental permission to conduct non-academic surveys; and House Bill 667, an anti-abortion bill that would have forced students to view “a high quality computer generated animation or ultrasound video that shows the development of the heart, brain, and other vital organs in early fetal development,” according to The New Hampshire Bulletin.

There was also House Bill 475 and House Bill 115, both budget-centered bills that Ayotte deemed unnecessary.

Ayotte’s vetoes are a rejection of her party’s attempt to assert cultural control throughout the state, and the country. Lawmakers would need a two-thirds majority in both the state House and Senate to overturn Ayotte’s vetoes, which will be a very tall task given that Republicans don’t have those numbers.

Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Trump Says Those Who Believe Epstein “Bullshit” Are Total “Weaklings”

Donald Trump is warning his followers who still want answers about Epstein.

Donald Trump yells on the White House lawn.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump started his Tuesday morning with a stark warning to his MAGA followers still interested in the Jeffrey Epstein case: Anyone who wants answers is falling for a Democratic “bullshit.”

“The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again! Just like with the FAKE and fully discredited Steel Dossier, the lying 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, the Laptop from Hell, which the Dems swore had come from Russia (No, it came from Hunter Biden’s bathroom!), and even the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam itself, a totally fake and made up story used in order to hide Crooked Hillary Clinton’s big loss in the 2016 Presidential Election, these Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at - It’s all they have - They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates,” Trump posted on Truth Social, in the longest, most nonsensical run-on sentence ever.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years,” he continued, directly attacking those interested in the case as falling for leftist propaganda.

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax. Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

The post is proof that Trump is losing control of his base—and it’s getting to him. On Tuesday, he declared that those still interested in the case about the deceased sex criminal are “pretty bad people.” Despite all of Trump’s efforts, which have included directly calling MAGA influencers talking about Epstein and asking them to fall in line, his followers are still talking about how and why the administration suddenly closed the case. Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Charlie Kirk, and many, many more have attacked the Trump administration and promised they won’t let this go.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Lauren Boebert Suggests Worst Person Ever to Re-Investigate Epstein

Boebert’s suggestion came just a few hours after she voted against releasing the Epstein files.

Representative Lauren Boebert and former Representative Matt Gaetz walk in the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Who better to re-investigate the Epstein case for the Trump administration than another alleged sex trafficker?

That’s apparently Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert’s line of thinking. Speaking with far-right commentator Benny Johnson on Tuesday, the QAnon-friendly Republican suggested that former Representative Matt Gaetz could serve as special counsel.

“I think moving forward, we need a special counsel,” Boebert said, offering up Gaetz’s name. “There has to be a special investigation into this if we aren’t going to be provided information.”

Gaetz was Trump’s original pick for attorney general before his candidacy fell apart over a string of controversies, including allegations that the 43-year-old Florida politico had paid for sex with a minor.

“I hope it doesn’t become a false idol to Republicans where we lose sight of everything else, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want answers,” Boebert underscored.

The lawmaker doubled down on the request after the interview, asking Gaetz directly on X if he would consider the post, despite hours earlier joining her party in blocking a Democrat-led effort to release the Epstein files. The final vote was 211 to 210—just one dissenting Republican would have tipped the scales.

Much to Trump’s chagrin, the botched rollout of the Epstein files has continued to plague his administration. A Morning Consult poll conducted earlier this month found that Trump’s popularity had tanked by six points since the Justice Department contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the existence of Epstein’s so-called “client list.” The fallout has been so substantial that the president directed Fox News and some far-right influencers such as Charlie Kirk to stop discussing the topic altogether.

QAnon believers—who turned out at the polls in November to re-elect Trump—have believed for years that the 79-year-old billionaire would rid the world of Satan-worshiping, liberal-minded pedophiles who run the government and media. But Trump’s sudden refusal to offer up what he has promised his conspiratorial followers has cast his messiah-like status with the group into doubt.

Trump has told his Epstein-focused supporters to “move on,” claiming that the unreleased files are a political concoction that “nobody cares about.” On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that those still invested in uncovering the associates of the notorious child sex trafficker are—according to him—“pretty bad people.”

A reminder that Trump was named and photographed as an associate of Epstein, who even described Trump as a “best friend,” and reportedly slept with his now-wife Melania for the first time aboard Epstein’s plane, the “Lolita Express.” But Trump has a terrible track record with how he treats women outside of Epstein’s world, as well: the current president was found liable by a jury for sexually abusing Elle columnist E. Jean Carrol last year, was convicted as a felon for crimes relating to his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, and famously boasted on a hot mic before his ascent to America’s political vanguard that he grabs women “by the pussy.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Warns MAGA: Those Still Interested in Epstein Are “Bad People”

Donald Trump is trying to get his MAGA base to stop talking about Jeffrey Epstein. It’s not working.

Donald Trump speaks on the White House lawn and gestures with both hands.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Trump thinks his own supporters are “pretty bad people” for demanding full transparency on the Jeffrey Epstein case, which his Justice Department effectively closed.

“I know you’ve urged people to move on, but I’m curious, why do you think your supporters in particular have been so interested in the Epstein story, and so upset about how it’s been handled?” a reporter asked Trump on the tarmac on Tuesday.

“I don’t understand it, why they would be so interested. He’s dead for a long time, he was never a big factor in terms of life. I don’t understand what the interest or what the fascination is, I really don’t,” Trump replied. “And the credible information’s been given. Don’t forget, we went through years of the Mueller witch hunt … all that information was fake. But I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It’s pretty boring stuff, it’s sorted but it’s boring. And I don’t understand why it keeps going. I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, wanna keep something like that going.”

The Epstein case is still of interest to Trump’s supporters because he and multiple people within his administration allowed it to fester. Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and Vice President JD Vance have each questioned the outcome of the Epstein case multiple times. Bongino claimed outright that Epstein didn’t kill himself a few years ago, and Bondi claimed that she had the client list sitting on her desk just a few months ago. Now all of those people have reneged on basically everything they’ve said about Epstein, much to the chagrin of the MAGA supporters who expected them to expose the deep state, not become it.

“Remember when we learned that our wealthiest and most powerful people were connected to a guy who ran a literal child sex trafficking ring?” Vance wrote in 2021. “And then that guy died mysteriously in a jail? And now we just don’t talk about it.”

Now they don’t want anyone to talk about it. The reasons for this are varied. But it’s not a stretch for Trump’s supporters to assume he saw something that incriminated himself or one of his friends, especially given that he has well-recorded connections with Epstein going back to the 90s. In a 2002 New York Magazine piece, he called Epstein a “terrific guy” who likes “beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Even if he’s telling the truth, Trump has damaged a significant amount of goodwill with the base that got him here. Time will only tell how they react to his betrayal.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Homeland Security Agents Stunned by Pro-Palestine Arrest Orders

Agents said they couldn’t remember receiving similar requests before, and double-checked if the orders even had legal bases.

Activist Mahmoud Khalil speaks into a microphone during an event
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu/Getty Images

Officers from the Department of Homeland Security who arranged the arrests of foreign university students over their pro-Palestinian speech claimed that the orders they received were so unusual, they weren’t sure if they were legal, Politico reported Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Willliam Young heard testimony from four veteran DHS officers as part of a lawsuit alleging that the Trump administration is implementing a policy of “ideological deportation,” violating the First Amendment rights of non-citizens in the United States. Across the country, federal judges have ordered the release of multiple students and faculty detained as part of Donald Trump’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian speech.

Darren McCormack, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, said orders to arrest Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University grad student and green card holder, came from the very top.

“Somebody at a higher level than the people I was speaking to had an interest in him,” said McCormack, who oversaw Khalil’s arrest. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had attempted to justify Khalil’s months-long detainment and pending removal by claiming he was a threat to U.S. foreign policy interests because he would create a “hostile environment” for Jewish students.

McCormack said he’d been instructed to surveil Khalil ahead of his arrest, leading McCormack to consult with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations office in New York, which typically handles deportation arrests.

“We historically in recent times had not enforced those laws,” McCormack said. “I wanted to confirm there was a legal basis for arrest.”

When asked why ERO wasn’t responsible for carrying out the arrest, McCormack said he didn’t have an answer. “I wondered why HSI was effecting this arrest and not ERO,” he said. “I still don’t know.”

Brian Cunningham, an assistant special agent at HSI in Boston, said there had been “a lot of hands in the fishbowl” regarding the horrific arrest of Rümeysa Öztürk, the Tifts University grad student who was swarmed by six masked plainclothes officers on the street in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Cunningham also said the orders for that arrest came from somebody high up. “I can’t recall a time that it’s come top-down like this with a visa revocation, under my purview anyway,” he said. “I did contact our legal counsel to make sure that we’re on solid legal ground.”

“The operation kind of developed pretty quickly,” he added.

Öztürk was detained over an op-ed she’d written for the school paper that advocated for the school to make good on student resolutions to acknowledge the genocide in Gaza and to divest from Israel.

Cunningham, who said that he’d skimmed the op-ed, testified that he “didn’t see anything in the op-ed that suggested she’d committed a crime.”

He admitted he didn’t have “much experience, if any” with conducting a deportation arrest. “Most of my career as an agent and as a supervisor has been in enforcement of drug laws, drug smuggling, money laundering,” Cunningham said.

“That’s changed recently,” he added. He said that shortly after Trump entered the White House, HSI had several meetings about prioritizing immigration enforcement.

Inside ICE, staff members from the HSI division, which typically focuses on transnational crime, are now being moved to ERO, in what some perceive to be a retaliatory move for HSI distancing itself from the agency’s deportation arm.

