MAGA Rep. Won’t Rule Out Deporting Elon Musk and Melania Trump
Representative Randy Fine made the comment while discussing his desire to denaturalize and deport Representative Ilhan Omar.
Florida Representative Randy Fine is all in on Donald Trump’s deportation agenda—even if it compromises citizenship for the president’s inner circle.
Fine extended his venom beyond just Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar while speaking with NewsNation on Monday, arguing that anyone caught fabricating details on their citizenship paperwork should be thrown out of the country—even if that included Melania Trump and Elon Musk.
“I believe that anyone who lied on their paperwork to become a citizen should be denaturalized and should be deported,” Fine said.
He was then specifically asked whether the current crusade against Omar should extend to high-powered immigrants tied to the Trump administration.
“Do you think this type of scrutiny should be placed on others who are high-profile, with connections to the administration?” asked NewsNation’s Nichole Berlie, citing as examples the first lady and the world’s first trillionaire, both of whom were naturalized in the U.S. within the last three decades.
“I believe we should go back to 1990, and we should reevaluate everyone who has become a naturalized citizen,” Fine responded. “Because what I am understanding is that the kind of fraud we’re hearing about from Ilhan Omar is endemic in Minnesota.”
“I think Ilhan Omar should be the first; she certainly should not be the last,” Fine declared. He notably did not make any allowances for Trump’s entourage.
MAGA conservatives have rumbled for years—without evidence—that Omar married her brother as a form of immigration fraud into the U.S. The conspiracy first emerged during her 2016 campaign for the Minnesota state legislature in a since-deleted post on the conservative blog Power Line, where an anonymous source was quoted as saying that Omar’s ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was related to her by blood.
Omar has vehemently and repeatedly denied the unfounded allegations, which have been disproven by her marriage certificate. Responding to the conspiracy in 2016, Omar described the insinuation that she had married her brother as “absurd and offensive.”
But Republicans have really turned up the temperature against Omar in recent days. Just two weeks ago, Homeland Security agents raided her home in an attempt to uncover evidence that her age did not match her original citizenship paperwork. Omar told reporters that agents “went room by room” and took a total of 17 items.
In a statement at the time, Omar called it “an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies.”