Dolores Huerta, Pioneering Labor and Civil Rights Icon, Has Died

Renowned labor activist and United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta has died at 96. Her decades of union organizing changed the lives of thousands of primarily Latino farm workers.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved mother, Dolores Huerta, has passed away today at the age of 96,” her family wrote in a statement on Wednesday. “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for us, and we ask for privacy as we grieve this incredible loss to our family. We know that many of you around the world share in our mourning, and we will be following up on plans to recognize and celebrate her incredible life and legacy.”