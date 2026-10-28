Dolores Huerta, Pioneering Labor and Civil Rights Icon, Has Died
Huerta was known for co-founding the United Farm Workers and advocating for migrant workers.
Renowned labor activist and United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta has died at 96. Her decades of union organizing changed the lives of thousands of primarily Latino farm workers.
“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved mother, Dolores Huerta, has passed away today at the age of 96,” her family wrote in a statement on Wednesday. “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for us, and we ask for privacy as we grieve this incredible loss to our family. We know that many of you around the world share in our mourning, and we will be following up on plans to recognize and celebrate her incredible life and legacy.”
Erik Olvera, a family spokesperson, confirmed that she died of cancer.
Huerta’s “¡Sí, se puede!” slogan, translating to “Yes, We Can!”, became a common rallying cry and was adopted by President Barack Obama. She co-founded the National Farm Workers Association with César Chávez in 1962, after which the group transformed into United Farm Workers. Huerta notably accused Chávez earlier this year of sexually assaulting her, alongside two other women. The allegations rocked the labor organizing space and community.
“Dolores Huerta has passed away from cancer at 96. She was a founder of what became the United Farm Workers and an inspiration for generations of organizers,” California Representative Ro Khanna wrote online. “Her courageous leadership in civil disobedience set an invaluable example in nonviolence. Dolores’s memory will live on.”
“Devastated! We lost our hero! She was so powerful till the end! I interviewed her twice, blown away by the tenacity she still possessed,” actor Rosie Perez wrote. “Saw her everywhere still standing up for people! I’m filled with gratitude to have known her, yet so so sad she is gone! RIP dear Dolores.”
This story has been updated.