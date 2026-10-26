Ohio Venues Keep Cancelling on Vivek Ramasamy After That Campaign Ad

The ad features Arthur accusing her daughter of lying about how she was raised. But she lost custody of Acton after her husband, Cledith “Bud” Arthur, was arrested for raping her when she was just 12 years old. Bud skipped bail and left town with Acton’s mother, who stayed married to him until his death. Now, she is being platformed by Ramaswamy, calling her daughter who survived years of sexual abuse a liar on camera.

That cruelty is negatively impacting Ramaswamy’s campaign. An anonymous Ohio Republican even told Zeteo that they were “getting calls that people don’t want him there.” Other venues that hosted Ramaswamy over the weekend have been flooded by one-star reviews on Google.

Aside from the restaurants, Ramaswamy has been rebuked by every living governor of Ohio, Democrat and Republican, for the ad—which has continued to run. Former Republican Governor Mike DeWine said that it was “wrong” to run the ad last week, and urged the Ramaswamy campaign to take it down.