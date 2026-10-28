Brazil’s Far-Right Leader Lands in U.S. After Getting Boost From Trump

After losing Brazil’s presidential election to incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil on Sunday, Bolsonaro left Guayaquil in Ecuador for Miami, according to The Guardian. Brazil’s Supreme Court had ordered the police to seize Bolsonaro’s passport Monday, as he was under criminal investigation for his connection to a vast money-laundering scheme. The politician was reportedly convinced that he would be arrested following his loss.

Bolsonaro’s father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, is already serving a 27-year prison sentence in the country after being found guilty of plotting a coup when he lost to Lula in 2022.

Lula’s upset victories both times have been definitive blows to the Trump administration, and to any president who has refused to concede the results of a democratically held election. Donald Trump, who has criticized the former Brazilian president’s incarceration, baselessly claimed that his country’s elections had been “rigged.”