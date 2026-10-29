Trump Is Quietly Spiraling Over Looming Midterms Blue Wave

Despite his floundering popularity, Trump has chosen to place himself at the epicenter of the midterms, effectively making the 2026 election another referendum on his position atop the Republican Party. But with just days on the clock until voters cast their ballots, Trump is reportedly spending his downtime complaining about the decision, lamenting how much effort he’s had to put in, according to the Times.

The ground is shifting as Trump and his allies look for a potential midterm scapegoat, should Republicans suffer major losses next week. Even Trump’s most stalwart supporters are at risk of losing their heads: Earlier this month, rumors circulated that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles could face the axe.

But staffing issues and midterm jitters aren’t the only line items souring the mood in the West Wing. Negative news coverage of his administration is still making Trump nuts. Over the weekend, Trump tuned in to Bill Maher’s show to watch his sit-down interview with former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. But Maher’s barbs must have gotten through Trump’s thin skin, as they incited a scathing 1,300-word social media post in response. Trump declared online that Maher was a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER,” and harangued the late-night comedian for daring to question his attempts to curtail California’s voting process.