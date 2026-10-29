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Trump Is Quietly Spiraling Over Looming Midterms Blue Wave

Donald Trump is just consuming media that flatters him and “AI slop.”

Donald Trump makes a duck face and dances on stage during a midterm campaign rally
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Doom and gloom has enveloped the White House, just days out from Election Day.

Donald Trump has reportedly shrunk his inner circle to just a smattering of trusted loyalists, including Federal Housing Director Bill Pulte and Trump’s beloved executive assistant, “human printer” Natalie Harp, according to 16 current and former administration officials and Trump allies that spoke with The New York Times.

Harp, for one, has moved into a private dining room adjacent to the Oval Office, while Pulte has redirected his attention toward creating artificial intelligence–generated images and mock posters for the president’s social media feeds.

Trump is primarily consuming “fawning press coverage, disparaging clips about his perceived enemies, and helpings of flattering photos and ‘AI slop,’ as one official put it,” the Times reported.

But anxiety has permeated the rest of the executive branch. Insiders likened the current climate to Trump’s first term, which was constantly shaken by staff turnover, legislative dread, and the president’s explosive tantrums.

Despite his floundering popularity, Trump has chosen to place himself at the epicenter of the midterms, effectively making the 2026 election another referendum on his position atop the Republican Party. But with just days on the clock until voters cast their ballots, Trump is reportedly spending his downtime complaining about the decision, lamenting how much effort he’s had to put in, according to the Times.

The ground is shifting as Trump and his allies look for a potential midterm scapegoat, should Republicans suffer major losses next week. Even Trump’s most stalwart supporters are at risk of losing their heads: Earlier this month, rumors circulated that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles could face the axe.

But staffing issues and midterm jitters aren’t the only line items souring the mood in the West Wing. Negative news coverage of his administration is still making Trump nuts. Over the weekend, Trump tuned in to Bill Maher’s show to watch his sit-down interview with former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. But Maher’s barbs must have gotten through Trump’s thin skin, as they incited a scathing 1,300-word social media post in response. Trump declared online that Maher was a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER,” and harangued the late-night comedian for daring to question his attempts to curtail California’s voting process.

“You’re not transformative, you’re a Loser! I never watched your show much, but I will never watch it again,” Trump wrote Sunday evening.

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Malcolm Ferguson/
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Trump’s $10 Billion BBC Lawsuit Is on the Brink of Collapse

The judge threatened to throw out the case unless Trump handed over the missing documents.

People walk in front of the BBC headquarters in London.
BBC headquarters in London
Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
BBC headquarters in London

President Trump’s massive $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC is on the brink of collapse, as he has failed to provide Magistrate Judge Enjolique Lett with the proper documents required by discovery.

“Failure to comply with this order may result in sanctions, including but not limited to, dismissal of this action for failure to prosecute this case,” Lett wrote in the court order.

Trump has until November 23 to hand over the relevant documents or risk having his case dismissed. Additionally, in the absence of a register identifying documents withheld due to claims of privilege, Trump must compile a list by November 5.

Trump’s suit, filed last year, is over a 2024 episode of Panorama titled “Trump, a Second Chance.” Trump claims the episode was defamatory because it edited together two sections of his speech on January 6, 2021, highlighting his line calling on his supporters to “fight like hell,” while omitting a section in which he told them to peacefully protest. But by suing the British Broadcasting Corporation, he’s exposed himself and his inner circle to the discovery process.

Trump has had issues with his own lawsuit ever since it was filed. Last week, Lett ordered that he sit for a deposition by December 11. Trump was also ordered to fork over his financial records back in July, which the BBC’s lawyers requested to determine whether Trump was actually harmed by its lawsuit. Lett also allowed the BBC to subpoena Trump’s closest advisers and confidants—including his family members, Stephen Miller, and Steve Bannon—to make the case on what Trump’s actual goals were on January 6.

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Malcolm Ferguson/
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Hegseth Fires Top General After Laura Loomer Targets Him

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a top general as the Iran war continues.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Aaron Favila/Pool/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia from the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This makes him at least the twenty-sixth senior military official to be ousted by Hegseth this year.

“The Chairman, the Joint Staff, and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation,” a spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement to The Atlantic, which first reported the news. “We wish him and his family the best as they graduate to new opportunities and the next chapters of their lives.”

CBS reported that Sylvia’s firing was related to his allegedly failing three polygraph tests about leaks to the press. But Sylvia has been a target of the far right for some time now, as Islamaphobic content creator and unofficial Trump administration adviser Laura Loomer called for him to be fired over a year ago for his son Gavin’s comments on Charlie Kirk.

“Meet Gavin Sylvia. A ‘He/Him’ who displays his pronouns in his bio. He is currently employed as a data analyst with @fema, a DHS @DHSgov agency. Yesterday, he posted on Instagram, ‘Half mast for the literal racist homophobe misogynist?? bffr’. This was his response to Charlie Kirk being assassinated,” she wrote. “His father is a Major General in the United States Army and currently serves at the Pentagon. He was nominated for a third star by Joe Biden…. These people hate us. They don’t belong near the levers of our National Power…. Please fire Gavin Sylvia … [and] @PeteHegseth should also review the employment of Gavin’s father, MG Brett Sylvia.”

One year later, and her wish has been granted.

While the Pentagon claims Sylvia failed the polygraphs, Hegseth hasn’t really needed much of a reason to fire the 25 other high-ranking military leaders. Being a President Biden appointee, being too “woke,” or simply not jiving with Hegseth’s aggressive leadership style have made other officials targets of Hegseth’s purge.

This firing also comes as the war on Iran—one that the U.S. has been definitely losing for almost a year—appears likely to ramp up after the midterm elections.

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Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
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“Never Before in American History”: Judge Rips Trump Over California

Donald Trump’s administration had sought to block thousands of California residents from having their votes counted.

Donald Trump points offstage during a midterm campaign rally
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A federal judge tore into the Trump administration for attempting to impede California’s elections, accusing the executive branch of operating more like a monarchy than a component of American democracy.

U.S. District Judge David Carter slammed the president and his subordinates Wednesday evening for filing a temporary restraining order that would have forced California to set aside roughly 20,000 ballots over baseless accusations of voter fraud.

“Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch,” Carter wrote. “In bringing this lawsuit, the Executive would have this Court believe that it reigns as a sole sovereign. But California and its people are sovereign, too.”

The Justice Department had demanded that California election workers not process ballots from thousands of individuals that it posited—without evidence—were “likely” noncitizens. State and local officials shot back that the DOJ list was unreliable. Los Angeles County, for instance, found that many people named on the DOJ list didn’t even have active voter registrations.

Election officials also argued that setting aside ballots before Election Day would be unlawful and possibly impossible, particularly when early voting and mail-in ballots are already being tabulated.

In response, the DOJ warned Californian officials that they could potentially face criminal exposure if they failed to comply with the White House’s demands, according to Democracy Docket.

“These threats must stop,” Carter ordered.

Carter noted that the DOJ has the ability to prosecute individual noncitizens when it actually has evidence they voted illegally, but does not have the authority to assert its election preferences across the country.

“The Executive’s requested relief,” Carter wrote, “would wreak havoc and disrupt the election that is already underway, create a chilling effect on election workers and voters alike, and discount the votes of United States citizens.

“This Court declines to be a party to such process.”

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Trump Announces He’s Closing Public Golf Course in Full-Blown Tantrum

If Donald Trump can’t have it, then apparently no one can.

Construction equipment and stacks of logs on the East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C.
The East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C.
Mehmet Eser/Anadolu/Getty Images
The East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump is officially closing a public golf course in Washington, D.C., after a judge ordered him to stop trying to tear it up.

In a new court filing Wednesday, the National Parks Service announced that the agency had entered into a new lease agreement with the National Links Trust, a nonprofit that operates municipal golf courses, in order to shut down the East Potomac Golf Links for sweeping renovations. The closure will begin on November 15.

The agency also announced that on Friday, it would submit its plans for “a World Class, championship-level golf course that is capable of hosting major events” to the National Capital Planning Committee.

In a post on Truth Social Wednesday night, Trump claimed that the course was “highly dangerous, dilapidated, and absolutely disgusting.” He posted several photographs that showed debris and damage to the course.

“The gaping holes in the driving range’s ‘protective’ netting are highly hazardous,” he wrote. “Golf balls soar through the holes at high speed and hit unexpecting Golfers—including a White House staffer who was, sadly, hit violently in the chest.”

Trump claimed that he would ensure the course remained “affordable to locals” like the courses at Torrey Pines and Bethpage Black. East Potomac’s green fees are currently the same for residents and nonresidents, ranging from $16 to $48.

He also warned that he would attempt to hold the judge presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes, “fully responsible for anybody who is hurt, or killed, on this very dangerous, dilapidated, and unsightly Golf Course.”

Earlier this week, Trump loudly announced his plans to ignore and appeal Reyes’s order blocking his planned takeover of the course, calling the decision “time-consuming, unnecessary, expensive, and unconstitutional.” Reyes had extended the order barring the Trump administration and the National Parks Service from cutting down more trees at the golf course while the lawsuit remains active. The order also requires the administration to give 10 days’ notice before making any “irreparable modification” to any “forms or features” on the property.

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