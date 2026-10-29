“Never Before in American History”: Judge Rips Trump Over California
Donald Trump’s administration had sought to block thousands of California residents from having their votes counted.
A federal judge tore into the Trump administration for attempting to impede California’s elections, accusing the executive branch of operating more like a monarchy than a component of American democracy.
U.S. District Judge David Carter slammed the president and his subordinates Wednesday evening for filing a temporary restraining order that would have forced California to set aside roughly 20,000 ballots over baseless accusations of voter fraud.
“Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch,” Carter wrote. “In bringing this lawsuit, the Executive would have this Court believe that it reigns as a sole sovereign. But California and its people are sovereign, too.”
The Justice Department had demanded that California election workers not process ballots from thousands of individuals that it posited—without evidence—were “likely” noncitizens. State and local officials shot back that the DOJ list was unreliable. Los Angeles County, for instance, found that many people named on the DOJ list didn’t even have active voter registrations.
Election officials also argued that setting aside ballots before Election Day would be unlawful and possibly impossible, particularly when early voting and mail-in ballots are already being tabulated.
In response, the DOJ warned Californian officials that they could potentially face criminal exposure if they failed to comply with the White House’s demands, according to Democracy Docket.
“These threats must stop,” Carter ordered.
Carter noted that the DOJ has the ability to prosecute individual noncitizens when it actually has evidence they voted illegally, but does not have the authority to assert its election preferences across the country.
“The Executive’s requested relief,” Carter wrote, “would wreak havoc and disrupt the election that is already underway, create a chilling effect on election workers and voters alike, and discount the votes of United States citizens.
“This Court declines to be a party to such process.”