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Inside Washington

Following Monday’s stunning news that Nvidia’s board of directors reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, congressional Democrats scrambled to move the company higher up on their list of oversight priorities come January. House and Senate Democrats, including those who would be most important in a potential investigation, issued a flurry of statements on the news, raising concerns about everything from national security to chip exports to President Donald Trump’s involvement in Huang’s comeback. (The president reportedly called into Nvidia’s board meeting on Sunday to advocate for Huang’s return.)

Huang resigned from Nvidia on November 12 following reports that he had an affair with Megaspeed executive and alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, as well as two Nvidia employees. Alice Huang was allegedly in contact with China’s spy agency throughout her affair with Jensen Huang, raising concerns that their relationship was part of a plan to funnel Nvidia’s advanced AI chips to China through Megaspeed, circumventing U.S. export controls.

“Yet another example where, in Trump’s America, the wealthy and well connected are held to a different standard. We need to know why Trump put his thumb on the scale to have Jensen reinstated as CEO and why his administration failed to restrict the PRC’s access to our most sensitive technology,” Representative Gregory Meeks wrote in a statement. Meeks is the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, one of the bodies that Huang promised on November 17 to testify privately in front of. Those closed-door hearings are expected to continue as planned.

Huang also agreed to testify privately before the House Intelligence Committee and the House China Select Committee. He will testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3 in a hearing called “Protecting America’s AI Advantage: Oversight of U.S. Export Controls.” Senator Elizabeth Warren, the ranking member of the committee, focused on export controls in her statement. “Jensen Huang’s return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk,” she wrote.

Polling suggests that Americans aren’t fans of Nvidia’s business practices. In an online poll of 1,000 voters conducted last week, Demand Progress and YouGov Blue found that 73 percent support an investigation into whether Nvidia’s chips reached China, and 64 percent want to pause the company’s sales of advanced chips to buyers in China. Respondents were also concerned about Nvidia’s size and dominance over the chip industry—65 percent said they think Nvidia’s control of the market puts the United States at risk.

Outrage over Huang’s misconduct and reinstatement has given China hawks an opening to advocate for more export controls on AI chips. Some Democrats, including Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries, are calling for action as soon as mid-December through the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual bill that funds the Defense Department. “The National Defense Authorization Act must include ironclad export control legislation to prevent powerful AI technology from being exploited by the Chinese Communist Party and other adversaries,” Jeffries wrote in a statement on Monday. “It’s time for traditional Republicans in Congress to join us in reining in this corruption.”

Compared to other tech companies like Meta, Palantir, and OpenAI, Nvidia has largely flown under congressional Democrats’ radar, explained Colin McGlynn, the AI policy adviser for Demand Progress. In part, that’s because some progressives aren’t fully comfortable with conservative and centrist critiques of Nvidia. “I think that part of the reason it’s been hard to get progressives and corporate power people on board with this is because they don’t love the China hawk framing of this.”

But the messaging from Democrats on Monday suggests that there will be plenty of other reasons for Congress to investigate Nvidia in the new year. “Congress will not be deterred from conducting a swift, thorough, and wide-ranging investigation into business malfeasance by NVIDIA and corrupt abuse of power by Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce,” Jeffries also wrote in his statement, suggesting that Dems could tie any investigations of Nvidia into their broader anti-corruption oversight agenda.

“No president who has invested in a private company should be involved in their board decisions. Congress must come together in swift bipartisan action and demand answers immediately,” wrote Representative Robert Garcia, the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Garcia will lead Democrats’ efforts to investigate the Trump administration and its corporate allies next year.

“I’ve been raising concerns for months about the president’s decision to allow NVIDIA to sell advanced chips to China, as well as the convenient timing of the president’s NVIDIA stock purchases. We must demand a full accounting of who knew what and when,” Represenative Johnny Olszewski, who serves on the Subcommittee on East Asia and Pacific under Foreign Affairs, told The TNR Blue Book. “I’m confident that Committee Democrats are fully aligned in our commitment to investigate both the corruption of the Administration and its national security implications.”

—Emma Janssen

Outside Washington

The strangest story of the past week continues. No, not Jensen Huang being reinstated as CEO—although that sure is weird. We’re talking about the U.S. Army apparently backing itself into a corner in which it must explode 68 barrels of lead azide near Middletown, Iowa, on short notice, dropping toxic lead dust on communities as far as 100 miles away or more. (Middletown is in the southeast corner of the state not far from the Mississippi.) This story started back in March, when a “routine stockpile surveillance operation” at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant discovered a bunch of lead azide that had been degrading in a bunker for decades, putting it at a risk of exploding. At first, The New York Times recently revealed, the Trump administration hired a firm to “safely dissolve the chemicals,” before canceling the contract two months later. The administration didn’t respond to the paper’s questions about this or questions about why the lead azide had been moldering in a bunker for this long to begin with.

The Environmental Protection Agency then issued a permit for detonation, which was stayed last week by the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals after environmental groups said the EPA hadn’t followed proper procedure. Then the Army said over the weekend that it would use emergency powers to detonate the lead this week anyway, because temperatures under 30 degrees could lead the materials to explode on its own. From Brian Smith’s report for The Des Moines Register: “The bunkers housing the barrels are more susceptible to temperature swings now because the blast doors were removed in preparation for the detonation and cannot be replaced.” Donald Trump on Monday, in a lengthy Truth Social post, blamed the whole situation on the Obama administration and said Governor-elect Rob Sand, a Democrat, would need to agree to “the operation.”

Sand isn’t in office yet, so it’s not clear what he has to do with all this. Current (Republican) Governor Kim Reynolds has meanwhile set up a website with information on the planned detonation—although good luck finding user-friendly information on how things got to this point or how much nearby communities need to worry about the lead dust. The site does link to a vague 500-word summary from the military promising that it will use water mist to knock lead dust out of the air and engage in “cleanup actions where needed.” An appeals court gave the detonation the go-ahead on Monday afternoon. It’s currently scheduled for Wednesday.

Elsewhere:

While much of the country prepares for Thanksgiving (and its associated travel tie-ups), California, and particularly the northern section of the state, is bracing for a powerful one-two punch from especially high king tides plus surge from a Tuesday storm. The city of San Francisco has been handing out sand bags, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which also reports San Francisco Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon asking people to sweep up leaves to avoid clogging storm drains and to look after their neighbors. (The paper’s personal finance columnist, Jessica Roy, recently urged readers to prepare for El Niño season by taking a video walkthrough of their home for insurance documentation purposes.) California Governor Gavin Newsom already declared an emergency back in September, due to forecasters warning about the intersection of the king tides with higher rain totals and sea levels from El Niño. The sandbags, sand berms, rock, pumps, and further resources made ready in the wake of that decision are about to be tested. And the season is young.

—Heather Souvaine Horn

The Ideas Factory

At the Center for American Progress, Kalina Gibson, Jasia Smith, and Margaret Cooney list “5 Ways the Trump Administration Will Make It Harder for Americans to Weather El-Niño-Driven Food Insecurity.” At the top of their list, unsurprisingly, is SNAP cuts and the defunding of climate-smart agriculture programs. But they also argue that the war on Iran, cuts to weather and climate monitoring, and chaotic trade policy will exacerbate price spikes, instability, and supply chain disruption.

The Revolving Door Project has thoughts on the Nvidia board’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. “Nvidia’s Board of Directors should be treated as persona non grata,” RDP executive director Jeff Hauser said in a press release quickly published on the organization’s website after news of Huang’s reinstatement broke. “Every trade association that retains Nvidia as a member should be frozen out. All Nvidia lobbyists who do not quit should be forever shunned.” Hauser then reiterated the organization’s support for a ban on individual stock ownership for individuals serving in Congress.

SIn case you missed it: Last week, the Century Foundation published a post-midterm analysis suggesting that household debt was a much bigger deal in this election than previously reported. “Two-thirds (68 percent) of midterm voters carrying debt said that their household debt motivated them to vote,” Julie Margetta Morgan, Mike Pierce, and Alex Edwards wrote, “with 40 percent saying it motivated them ‘a lot.’”

—Heather Souvaine Horn

In Closing

Four Questions For: Suzanne Mettler, professor of government at Cornell University and academic director of the Scholars Strategy Network

Q: Who are you, and what are you working on right now?

A: I’m a political scientist who studies American politics. My most recent book with Trevor E. Brown, Rural Versus Urban: The Growing Divide That Threatens Democracy, examined the sources of the rural-urban political divide, and now I’m studying what can help reduce it. I’m focusing particularly on what can help rural areas gain meaningful party competition, fostering greater accountability, and responsiveness to rural needs.

Q: How does your work help us understand the latest midterm elections?

A: The midterm elections became a blue wave because the Democratic Party successfully moderated the rural-urban divide, gaining a higher percentage of the vote in less populated places than it has in many years or even decades. Of the nine U.S. Senate seats Democrats flipped, all but one are in states with a higher than average percentage of rural residents, and rural counties that flipped in those states contributed to the outcomes. In elections for the U.S. House of Representatives in rural districts, Democratic candidates flipped 22 seats and Democratic incumbents won reelection in all but one.

Q: What is the most striking thing you’ve found in your recent work?

A: I’m fascinated by the individuals who ran as Democratic candidates in many rural places this year, both those who won and those who lost but over-performed. Certainly they had national winds at their backs, but that alone can’t explain their success. Many of them are particularly well suited, by their own backgrounds, to represent their communities well, and they worked hard to build bridges in places where the Democratic Party has long been largely rejected by voters as a viable alternative.

Q: What keeps you going in these stressful times?

A: The midterms offer hope that the political polarization and extremism spurred by the rural-urban divide, which has been so damaging to our politics, can be diffused. Americans broadly, across both rural and urban counties, expressed concern about many of the same issues, and they moved in tandem in support of change. If a rural-urban governing coalition can be forged, government can respond to Americans’ needs regardless of where they live.

Interview by Monica Potts

Political Trivia Question of the Day

Which president made the custom of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey official? (Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

—Michael Tomasky