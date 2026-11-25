Who Is Elizabeth Warren Voting For?
Several prominent progressives remain uncommitted in the majority leader contest between Chris Van Hollen and Chuck Schumer. What’s going on?
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Inside Washington
Senator Chris Van Hollen and his allies have framed him as the progressive fighter in the race for Senate majority leader against Senator Chuck Schumer. Why, then, have so few progressive senators endorsed Van Hollen’s bid?
Just six senators have come out publicly in support of Van Hollen (that number includes Van Hollen himself). Most senators have stayed silent—30 haven’t publicly committed to either candidate. Even progressives like Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Ed Markey have kept quiet, despite their apparent alignment with Van Hollen’s agenda. Experts attribute the silence to a collective action problem, behind-the-scenes bargaining, and private dynamics between the 56 senators who will pick their leader on December 1.
Van Hollen’s campaign against Schumer, the current minority leader, has been remarkably grassroots-oriented. The Maryland senator is doing the rounds on political talk shows, publicly criticizing Schumer’s 2026 electoral strategy, and participated in a roundtable on Monday night with the Senator Bernie Sanders-founded group Our Revolution. He’s also benefitted from a swell of constituent calls to other senators urging them not to support Schumer.
But experts say that the grassroots framing of Van Hollen as a progressive fighter isn’t what motivates senators. “I think senators might be deciding on narrower grounds than what, from the outside, correctly appears to be a clear-cut moral case,” said Jeff Hauser, the executive director of the Revolving Door Project. Hauser pointed to Van Hollen’s support for Palestinian rights, which has become an important part of the race.
Ari Rabin-Havt, a former Sanders aide and deputy campaign manager of his 2020 presidential campaign, agrees: “I think these races should be seen often a lot less ideologically and a lot more about issues of governing the Senate,” he said. “A lot of senators will be concerned about other things beyond ideology, regardless of where they are, such as how the floor is managed, how decisions are made within the caucus, certain rules, how committees are structured, what the organizing resolutions are going to look like.”
Senators could be using their public silence to push for concessions from either of the candidates. “One topic that will often come up is jurisdictional battles,” explained one veteran D.C. progressive. “Senate committee chairs have an interest in keeping the bulk of a topic that is highly desirable and contested within their own committee.” He pointed to the looming oversight of Nvidia, which could encompass multiple committees, and suggested that some senators could be pushing for a central role in such high-profile investigations.
There are other reasons for silence within the caucus. It could be a collective action problem, Hauser suggested, where progressive senators privately support Van Hollen but don’t want to stick their necks out publicly. Then there are the simpler answers, which Jim Kessler, the executive vice president of policy at Third Way and a former Schumer employee floated: “I still haven’t spoken to a single person in the Senate who believes Van Hollen has a chance to win,” he said. “I think part of the lack of public endorsements of Van Hollen from the left is that people think he has no chance.”
Since the election will be held by private ballot, most senators have no incentive to stick their necks out for a candidate who, by all counts, is still the underdog. Over the next week before the election, Kessler assumes more senators will share their public opinions—”but not too many, because they just don’t want the hassle,” he said. “One of my pet rules for all elected officials is that they avoid pain whenever possible.”
All told, the silence from most members of the caucus underscores the split between the public side of Van Hollen’s campaign and the private dynamics of the 56 people who will vote. “The public debate is often all ideology, where in terms of the debate inside the caucus and among senators, that’s one factor of seven,” said Rabin-Havt. Ultimately, he added, “This is a clubhouse election—that happens to be for one of the most consequential positions in our democracy.”
—Emma Janssen
Outside Washington
The Texas Tribune’s Joshua Fechter explores the affordability policy options facing Texas Democrats as they take control of the governorship and state House of Representatives—particularly with regard to property taxes, which have long been a hot issue in the state. Property taxes are comparatively high in Texas, which has no income tax. “There’s potential common ground emerging between Democrats and Republicans,” Fechter writes. “Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa has argued for ending at least some property taxes for homeowners—an idea long sought by conservative lawmakers but largely dismissed given its high cost.” Lawmakers on both sides might be willing to balance that out by “eliminating property and sales tax breaks for corporations, particularly data centers.” But there are a lot of details to hash out, including how to provide similar affordability relief to renters. Read Fechter’s full report for more details.
Elsewhere:
- Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams argues in The Guardian that democracy advocates need to turn their attention to statewide battles—and quickly. “Where pro-democracy leaders now hold power, they have two jobs. The first is to deliver tangible results, or people will stop showing up. Again,” she writes. “The second is harder: building safeguards that outlast whoever holds office. That means state voting rights laws, fair maps drawn under rules that bind the next majority too, and independent courts that protect criticism of the people in charge. A commitment to democracy includes accepting limits on your own excesses.”
- Just in time for Thanksgiving, Cami Koons reports for the Iowa Capital Dispatch that the state is almost through with its corn harvest, following delays due to unusually wet weather. Harvests fell behind their usual pace this fall because of an “incredibly rainy” September.
—Heather Souvaine Horn
The Ideas Factory
Public Citizen has identified three Polymarket accounts that placed large winning bets on Nvidia’s leadership drama shortly before Jensen Huang’s return was announced—reportedly at the Trump administration’s explicit request. One of them “sat idle for almost a year, then bought ‘No Change,’ meaning a successor to Huang would not be announced by the end of the year, three times between Nov 17 and Sunday at 1:29 p.m. ET, about $18.2K in all,” for a $128,300 payout. Another “mostly places bets on the Iran war. It put $480 on ‘rejoin by Nov 30’ Sunday at 3:41 p.m. ET, then about $20.2K on ‘No Change’ Monday at 6:38 a.m. and about $8.3K on ‘rejoin by Dec 31’ at 6:40 a.m. Those bets totaling roughly $29,000 yielded a total payout of about $200,000.” On Tuesday, the watchdog called for all the accounts they identified, along with 21 “trades of $3,000 or more” on Kalshi, to be investigated.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace will host an event (online for U.S. participants) called “Can the EU hold its ground?” It will look at Europe’s future in an era where it increasingly seems caught between the U.S., Russia, China, and Turkey. Dimitar Bechev, Tony Barber, and Rosa Balfour will discuss.
—Heather Souvaine Horn
In Closing
Political Trivia Question of the Day
The last Democratic Senate leadership fight happened in 1994 and came down to one vote. Can you name the two senators involved? One, obviously, was the winner, who would go on to lead the party in the Senate for a decade. The other represented the same state his father had in the Senate. (Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)
—Michael Tomasky