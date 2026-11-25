Remember how the administration killed Donald Trump’s $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” slush fund in August under a barrage of bipartisan outrage? It turns out that the same month, the Justice Department quietly resurrected the same lawless strategy in a lawsuit over the very same IRS leak.
A recent report in ProPublica laid bare the intervention of top Trump appointees at the DOJ to pay outsize sums to friends of Donald. The beneficiaries here are not, to be sure, January 6 insurrectionists. Rather, they include a golf pro at one of Trump’s clubs and two other Trump employees. After career lawyers had contested the claims for more than a year, DOJ political operatives swooped in and bestowed $500,000 apiece—500 times the statutory amount—on five plaintiffs.
The slush fund approach is back. It just moved to Maryland.
Trump’s initial lawsuit against the IRS was a $10 billion claim over the leak of his tax returns by a contractor, not an IRS employee, named Charles Littlejohn. The Justice Department colluded with Trump for an outsize award of a $1.776 billion slush fund and amnesty potentially worth $100 million. Judge Kathleen Williams found that the whole thing had been collusive and the lawsuit served as legal cover for a deal with no viable basis in law or fact. That decision remains under appeal in the Eleventh Circuit.
The fund produced a huge controversy that, for a time, impeded Todd Blanche’s confirmation to be attorney general. He offered the Senate Judiciary Committee the empty declaration that “the weaponization fund is dead.” But in the same hearing, he left the door ajar, suggesting the department could essentially do it anyway, with or without a court.
I said at the time that his assertion was dead wrong, and it was. But now the DOJ has adopted it, abandoning its adversary role and showering favored plaintiffs with grossly unwarranted recoveries.
Safe Harbor International LLC v. Booz Allen Hamilton is a consolidated class action by five plaintiffs alleging the precise same behavior and legal violation as in Trump’s case—that Booz Allen, Littlejohn’s employer, showed negligence in allowing Littlejohn to leak income tax records.
The plaintiffs brought the case in January 2025. For more than a year, DOJ’s career lawyers fought it. In March, the Maryland district court judge hearing the case denied the defendants’ motions to dismiss and ordered the DOJ to file an answer to the complaint. A few more months of bona fide litigation followed, taking the case to the eve of discovery.
The case was then suddenly wrenched into reverse when political leadership of the DOJ stepped in in August—the same month Blanche formally rescinded Trump’s fund. Brett Shumate, the head of the Civil Division, and Joshua Wu, a deputy assistant attorney general, seized responsibility for the case from the career attorney who had been defending it. They stopped the defense and ordered up a unilateral proposal to the five named plaintiffs, styled as an offer of judgment: $500,000 apiece, or $2.5 million in all.
Shumate and Wu signed the offer sheet; the career trial attorney handling the case, who would ordinarily sign it, did not. Nobody consulted the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, as is standard practice. IRS employees nevertheless objected that the offer far exceeded what the law called for and that no evidence supported it.
Even the feature Trump touted as the beneficent heart of his deal—a fund to compensate third parties who supposedly had been mistreated by the government—shows up here. Only now the third parties are his friends. The golf pro is Shelby Lowman, whose paintings of the course Trump has autographed for club prizes. Safe Harbor is an obscure Delaware LLC with no public presence, whose investors include a trading executive whose firm put $100 million into Trump Media after the Securities and Exchange Commission dropped a case against his crypto company.
After the $2.5 million deal was struck, two more people turned up seeking to keep the case going: a retired accountant at the same Trump club and, apparently, a former lifeguard at another Trump course. The plaintiffs claim that their class consists of tens or hundreds of thousands of people. At $500,000 a head, you can do the math.
It was only the diligent reporting by ProPublica that turned up the $2.5 million deal. DOJ did nothing to publicize it. And for all we know, there are more.
The core illegality and abuse of executive power are the same issues that Judge Williams had identified in the Trump case. This is not a bona fide settlement. It’s a payout to friends engineered by a supine DOJ that decided for political reasons to roll over and play dead.
We know that’s so for two reasons. First, the statute provides $1,000 for each unauthorized disclosure; anything more requires proof of actual damages, and these plaintiffs hadn’t offered any. Rather than fight, DOJ folded and offered 500 times the statutory figure, before any final decision and at the cost of any right to appeal. A former head of the Tax Division’s appellate section told ProPublica the deal is “not passing the smell test.”
Second, the case lacks merit. The statute lets taxpayers sue the United States for disclosures by officers and employees of the government. But Littlejohn was only a contractor. Rather than press that defense at summary judgment or on appeal, the DOJ simply dropped it.
The White House says the DOJ is “promoting efficient resolution of cases to avoid ‘extraordinary liability.’” But there’s no extraordinary liability in play. Based on other similar cases, the administration’s total liability is zero. The extraordinary liability is rather the dispensation of millions of dollars in public money to friendly plaintiffs.
Most importantly, the department seeks to pay these plaintiffs from the Judgment Fund, which Congress set up for the DOJ to fund bona fide settlements against the United States: real claims, actually contested, that the government resolves to serve the public interest. It is not a private piggy bank for Trump to draw on to advance his political purposes.
The White House and DOJ apparently were banking on keeping the raw payout under the radar. That’s going to be a lot harder now that a new set of sheriffs is coming to town on Capitol Hill.
The Safe Harbor deal should be the subject of hearings to determine just what happened. If the administration insists the deal is legit, it should let its officials come forward and explain how paying a Trump golf pro half a million dollars serves a public purpose. And then there are the other beneficiaries of the $500,000 each. If Congress starts asking them questions, they can’t hide behind claims of executive privilege.
Congress can do more than ask. Acting as a body, the new Democratic House can drive home that the Judgment Fund by its terms can be used only for bona fide settlements, not collusive arrangements such as this and the Trump case. It also may be able to sue in the institution’s own name to obtain a declaratory judgment that the fund may not be used to pay for collusive cases.
Happy Thanksgiving to the golf pro. Looks like the rest of us are picking up the check.