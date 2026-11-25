The case was then suddenly wrenched into reverse when political leadership of the DOJ stepped in in August—the same month Blanche formally rescinded Trump’s fund. Brett Shumate, the head of the Civil Division, and Joshua Wu, a deputy assistant attorney general, seized responsibility for the case from the career attorney who had been defending it. They stopped the defense and ordered up a unilateral proposal to the five named plaintiffs, styled as an offer of judgment: $500,000 apiece, or $2.5 million in all.

Shumate and Wu signed the offer sheet; the career trial attorney handling the case, who would ordinarily sign it, did not. Nobody consulted the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, as is standard practice. IRS employees nevertheless objected that the offer far exceeded what the law called for and that no evidence supported it.

Even the feature Trump touted as the beneficent heart of his deal—a fund to compensate third parties who supposedly had been mistreated by the government—shows up here. Only now the third parties are his friends. The golf pro is Shelby Lowman, whose paintings of the course Trump has autographed for club prizes. Safe Harbor is an obscure Delaware LLC with no public presence, whose investors include a trading executive whose firm put $100 million into Trump Media after the Securities and Exchange Commission dropped a case against his crypto company.