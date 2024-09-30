The Grim Truth Behind Microsoft’s Plan for Three Mile Island and AI

Microsoft has long wanted to power the AI future with nuclear fission, and has hinted at plans to be at the forefront of this technology. AI data centers are notorious power-hogs, their electrical demand projected to grow 160 percent by 2030. But nuclear energy, Microsoft suggested, might offer a way out of this problem. Last year, the tech giant posted a job ad seeking a manager with at least six years of experience in the nuclear energy industry for a role leading “all aspects of energy infrastructure for global growth.” What hi-tech magic did Microsoft have up its sleeve? Was it about to crack the code and roll out the long awaited series of small modular reactors that have been touted for years with “let’s get real” smugness by activists like Michael Shellenberger as the only way to cut greenhouse gases and still meet the world’s energy needs? Would Microsoft’s “AI For Good” team, supposedly “working to accelerate solutions and develop climate resilience with AI,” somehow find the silver bullet?

Now, almost exactly a year later, Microsoft has finally announced at least one part of what this energy plan actually is: to reopen America’s most cursed nuclear generating station, Three Mile Island. Microsoft and Baltimore’s Constellation Energy will bring the shuttered 835 megawatt Three Mile Island Unit 1 back online after five years out of service. Unit 1 is not, it should be noted, the same unit that melted down in 1979 in America’s worst and most notorious commercial nuclear accident. That would be unit 2—which will remain closed. The enterprise will be renamed “Crane Clean Energy Center.”

In a sane world, this farce should mark the end of the romance between Big Tech and nuclear power. But that is not the world we live in.

The publication Crude Oil Prices Today was impressed by the plan, praising it as a “breakthrough” not so much in energy, but finance. Typically, nuclear projects involve massive federal loans and subsidies, but despite the $1.6 billion Constellation will need to get the unit cooking again, this project appears to be bankrolled entirely by Microsoft. “Unlike typical regulated utility investments where the public ultimately pays, this transaction involves no public funds or support at all. This is a transaction solely between Constellation’s non-regulated energy subsidiary and Microsoft,” Crude Oil Prices Today wrote.

But the project will almost certainly need more money in the future. “The $1.6 billion is just the start,” Stanford professor of civil and environmental engineering Mark Jacobson told me. “Microsoft will be asking for government handouts just like most all other aged nuclear reactor owners have asked in multiple states.”