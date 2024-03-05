The Staggering Environmental Toll of Artificial Intelligence

A.I. threatens our clean energy transition, not only because of its massive energy use, though that’s one obvious reason, but also because of the carbon-intensive materials it demands, including concrete, aluminum, rare earth—and lithium, which is also needed for electric vehicles.

Those same materials are also toxic, leaving the world with a dangerous mess to clean up when they reach the end of their useful life. Whatever “generative” A.I. generates, one thing it certainly creates is e-waste—already one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world—as it drives server and chip design innovation, leaving a phenomenal amount of used equipment in its wake. That doesn’t sound as terrible as sapping our energy grid or draining our drinking water supplies, but it’s just as bad: Some 70 percent of the toxic waste in landfills is e-waste. It pollutes food and water and causes air pollution to nearby communities. (The tech enthusiasts at AI Journal think this is a problem that A.I. itself can solve, but I’m skeptical.)

A significant problem noted by journalists and academic researchers alike is that the tech companies are stingy at providing information on the energy and water effects of A.I. This makes the problem hard to study and to solve. Trying to report an article published in The Atlantic last week, Karen Hao found that her requests for information were constantly rejected from Microsoft and its partner companies as “proprietary.” Hao spent months investigating the impact of a single data center in the desert in Arizona—a place where she found it was dangerously hot and dehydrating to walk around even briefly, and where the water supply is perilously limited. But the company would ultimately tell her very little.