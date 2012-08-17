[J]ust pay the penalty, pay the penalty, don’t get insurance, don’t be forced to do anything . . . no one is forced to do anything, you can’t say the law requires you to buy it, the law just penalizes you if you don’t.



In other words, Sutton said, the ACA’s mandate is not a “mandate” at all, but an incentive, a nudge, a choice. Normally, regulatory requirements are not optional. Payment of a penalty does not relieve the obligation to comply with the requirement. If we miss a tax payment, we must pay a penalty, of course. But we still owe the tax! In contrast, persons subject to the ACA mandate may pay the tax as an alternative to buying insurance.

A few months later, during a September 23 oral argument before the District of Columbia Circuit Court and in an opinion issued November 8, Brett Kavanaugh, elaborated Sutton’s point. Noting that the ACA penalty is “capped at the average price of a health insurance plan,” he stressed that the “tax penalty is the only sanction for failing to have insurance.” In light of that limitation, he said, the government was on sound ground defending the mandate as a “routine tax incentive.” He saw only one potential objection, namely, that uninsured citizens who conscientiously pay the required penalty “might” nevertheless be considered in violation of the sentence in the law requiring maintenance of insurance coverage, and hence, acting “illegally.” That possible ambiguity, Kavanaugh stressed, could be clarified by “just a minor tweak to the current statutory language.” But in any event, he noted, even without a clarifying amendment, the incentive/ option interpretation would prevail under established doctrine that courts should, where possible, read statutes in ways that leave them free from constitutional question. Pointedly, he cited a 2009 Supreme Court decision in which Chief Justice Roberts had herded bitterly divided justices to unanimously approve a narrow, saving interpretation of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Kavanaugh stressed that his methodical analysis was not spurred by blinkered lawyerly nitpicking. On the contrary, he stressed, his outing of the “individual mandate” as an option served vital conservative principles and interests. He observed that the ACA could be “the leading edge of a shift” to “privatize the social safety net and government assistance programs.” Judges, he said, should be reluctant to put the brakes on such a trend. No doubt, Kavanaugh here had in mind President George W. Bush’s proposal to establish private retirement accounts, put forward while the judge was a senior White House staff member, as well as Paul Ryan’s tax-incentive-based proposals for replacing Medicare and the ACA, now locked in as planks in the Romney-Ryan presidential campaign platform and likely agenda items should they win the White House.

Further, Kavanaugh offered a second reason why his approach served conservative principles. He acknowledged that casting the ACA mandate as an incentive could facilitate validating it either as a Commerce Clause-based regulation or as a tax. Of the two, he counseled that the latter approach would be less a threat to individual autonomy. This, he said, was because the Commerce Clause approach would “necessarily” confer on the government “broad,” indeed “jarring” sanctioning powers, “including imprisonment.”