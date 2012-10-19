The last time the Court shifted so dramatically was 1987. That Court was also divided 5-4, with a liberal-leaning majority. But the retirement of Justice Lewis Powell, a moderate, presented Ronald Reagan a chance to tilt the Court toward the right. His first ill-fated nominee, Robert Bork, would have prodded the Court in an even more conservative direction. The fact that Reagan was forced to settle for his third-choice nominee, Anthony Kennedy, has somewhat mitigated the new ideological course. But the stakes are even higher now. A sixth vote would end the long fascination with Justice Kennedy’s self-conscious agonizing, eliminating his ability to impose his idiosyncratic libertarianism on decisions; it would create an invincible conservative majority.

LET’S START WITH Roe v. Wade. As long as Kennedy remains the swing vote, the core of Roe is safe. But the addition of a conservative justice would doom it—since it’s a virtual certainty that Romney would nominate someone who has signaled opposition to Roe without having explicitly criticized it. (That’s standard operating procedure for any bright young conservative with high aspirations.) Take, for instance, Diane Sykes. As a Milwaukee circuit court judge, she expressed admiration for pro-life protesters who blocked access to a reproductive health facility, even as she sentenced them to 60 days in jail. “I do respect you a great deal for having the courage of your convictions and for the ultimate goals that you sought to achieve by this conduct,” she said. When I asked Justice John Paul Stevens in 2007 to predict whether Roe v. Wade would survive, he indicated that the addition of another conservative would lead to the overturning of Roe.

On gay rights, Kennedy has voted consistently with the liberal justices. He may well play this role again next year, when the Court will likely consider the Defense of Marriage Act. Given his suspicion of federal power, it’s easy to imagine Kennedy joining the four liberals in striking down the part of the law that refuses benefits to the legally married spouses of gay federal employees. But in the next few years, the Court may also take up the broader question of the constitutional right to gay marriage. In light of Kennedy’s trajectory, there’s a decent chance he might join the liberals in recognizing that right. Perhaps a new conservative justice would share the doctrinal and social flexibility to join the decision. But the odds of that seem low, given the jurisprudential outlook of Romney’s pool of potential nominees.

Even when Kennedy doesn’t vote with the liberals, he often restrains the conservative majority. In cases involving affirmative action, voting rights, criminal procedure, and federal regulation, he has stopped just short of providing a solid fifth vote; he has often forced important concessions that prevent the conservatives from enacting their ideological agenda in its purest form.

Roberts has mused about the challenges of presiding over a closely divided Court. “To some extent, it’s an ideal situation,” he said in 2006. “Obviously, if you have a Court that always splits seventwo—and there have been Courts like that in our history—you’re not going to get enough traction for the idea that we really should be unanimous. Maybe the two are going to go for that because they think that gets them something they don’t otherwise have, but what’s in it for the seven? You do need some fluidity in the middle to develop a commitment to a different way of deciding things.”