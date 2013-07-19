Even the mainstream-ified candidates have their demons. For now, Marco Rubio is the baby-faced senate star who maybe got taken for a ride by Democrats on immigration reform. Just wait until Republicans delve into Rubio’s extensive self-dealing, or meet Florida politician David Rivera—the proprietor of tangled campaign finance scheme involving shady dealing and dog track racing, he is Marco Rubio’s Karl Rove. If you have forgotten all of those YouTube videos of Chris Christie belittling teachers who confront him about budget cuts, 2016 will surely remind you—and provide Christie with a fresh supply of workaday voters to put down.

Rick Perry, whose alternatively goofy and wooden public appearances ultimately doomed him, (but not before he was dogged by several distressing revelations, like the fact that his old hunting camp was known as "Niggerhead"), may give it another go. The Texas governor reportedly spent the last campaign on painkillers for a bad back. This time around, presuming he is unburdened by medical ailments, we may glimpse beyond his “Oopses” at his astonishing constitutional philosophy—he’s basically Clarence Thomas in a bolo tie—and his devastating governance on issues like health care. (Maybe he’ll scold more women for being teenage moms.)

I could go on. And of course, there will be colorful ancillary characters, the kind that not even the people who treated Herman Cain like a contender will deign to take seriously. Ousted Rep. Allen West—who recently said, with a straight face, “I believe there’s about 78 to 81 members of the Democratic Party that are members of the Communist Party”—could be 2016’s Michele Bachmann. If a glut of national attention has not scared him off, there’s Ben Carson, a famous Johns Hopkins neurosurgeon with a history of making virulently homophobic remarks. Making a play for the Donald Trump slot (the celebrity who only threatened to run) is Ted Nugent. No, really, Ted Nugent, who once brandished two machine guns onstage at a concert, shouting, “Hey, Hillary! You might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless bitch.”

The 2016 primaries may also turn out to be a race without a Romney—the guy who is going to clean up delegates after everyone else is done making an ass out of themselves. Any combination of Rubio, Christie, Bush, and a rehabilitated Rick Perry could then turn the primaries into a bruising war of the super PACs—complete with masters of the universe who reside next door to Oprah or recommend that ladies in need of contraception put an aspirin between their knees. Who can wait?

I know, I know. Candidates like these provide cover for the less hysterical uber-conservatives who look reasonable by comparison, their quirks can draw our attention away from their own disastrous or insidious policy proposals, and they generally “distract from the issues." It’s cheap to revel in cheapening of our national politics, to lavish attention on people who have scaled their book tour into a whistle-stop tour, and to delight in the oddities of super PAC donors who are devastating the campaign finance playing field. (Did you know GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons shoots elephants for fun?)