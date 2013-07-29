Perhaps the most noted of CATO’s interventions this term was the brief it filed in the two blockbuster gay rights cases, jointly with the progressive Constitutional Accountability Center. This brief urged the Court to strike down both DOMA and California’s referendum banning gay marriage. As noted above, the decisions in these cases gave these left-right collaborators a good deal, though not all, that they asked for. Until the past two or three years, on gay rights as well as other culture war issues, social and religious conservatives had dictated Republican Party positions and conservative jurisprudence. No more.

To be sure, Justice Kennedy, who wrote the Court’s opinion overturning DOMA, had in the past, in 1996 and 2003, similarly joined four progressive justices to spurn social conservatives’ abhorrence for gay equality. This time, however, his opinion unabashedly signaled a dramatic ultimate goal—to upgrade gays’ constitutional protection against discrimination to parity with that of women (and men). As social conservative champion Justice Scalia noted in his acerbic dissent, Kennedy’s denigration of laws that “disparage” and “injure” gays as a class “arms well every challenger to a state law restricting marriage to its traditional definition.” In 1996 and 2003, Justice Kennedy was vilified by political conservatives. Now it is Justice Scalia, and his social conservative disciples, who seem increasingly out of sync with, and indeed, an embarrassment to, ascendant conservative sentiment.

But rising libertarian influence is not all good news for progressives. On the contrary, the most consequential impact could be the parallel surge of support, among conservatives, for libertarian ambitions to dismantle or cripple landmarks like the environmental laws, the Affordable Care Act, and Medicaid. This is new. Until very recently, mainstream judicial conservatives, like Robert Bork, Antonin Scalia, and even Edwin Meese, had long scorned libertarian demands to roll back the New Deal-Great Society state. They branded the early 20th century Supreme Court’s anti-regulatory activism as no less “illegitimate” than the Warren-Burger Court’s alleged “liberal activist” excesses.

The Court’s conservative bloc has not wholly accepted libertarian conservatives’ invitation to junk the “New Deal settlement” that bars constitutional interference with regulatory and safety net legislation. But it came close a year ago, when the Court ruled on the constitutionality of the ACA’s individual mandate and expansion of Medicaid. Though Obamacare was upheld, the Supreme Court threatened root-and-branch dismemberment of a major progressive statute. Chief Justice Roberts pulled the Court back from that brink. But, in places, his controlling opinion chipped away at established generous interpretations of Federal authority to regulate commerce. And, in ruling that the ACA’s expansion of Medicaid unconstitutionally “coerced” states, Roberts circumscribed Congress’ power to tax and spend for the general welfare, in ways that could be cited in future challenges to laws as diverse as long-standing Medicaid provisions, the Clean Air Act, and aid to elementary and secondary education. For their part, his dissenting conservative colleagues elaborated radical libertarian anti-government ideas, thereto confined to law reviews. Most portentous, the four dissenters demonstrated readiness to leverage a few provisions, defective under entirely novel doctrines, to take a complex progressive statutory scheme down in its entirety.

Could John Roberts lead his court down the back-to-the-future path charted by last year’s ACA dissent? The term just ended yielded no direct clues. But Roberts has frequently matched the disdain for Congress redolent in his conservative colleagues’ dismissal of the ACA—most recently in this year’s opinion overturning the pre-clearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act. And devaluation of Congress pervades the epidemic of pro-business decisions throughout his eight terms as Chief Justice, in which, as observed by Senator Patrick Leahy, the conservative majority has “ignored the intent of Congress, oftentimes turning these laws on their heads, and making them protections for big business rather than for ordinary citizens.” This penchant for what former Justice John Paul Stevens called “unabashed law-making” could readily be ratcheted up to forge a new constitutional regime inimical to modern economic protections.