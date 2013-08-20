Jeff Bezos recently shelled out $250 million for The Washington Post. But The New York Times is really the only serious newspaper left standing. When I say “serious,” I mean no disrespect to USA Today, which is better than its reputation, or The Wall Street Journal, which is better under Rupert Murdoch than most people expected. But only The New York Times is encyclopedic: It aspires to tell you everything you need to know before venturing out into the world each day. And it often succeeds.

Should we take it on? You and me? If there’s room for one serious general-interest national newspaper, there’s room for two. In fact, there already are two in a way, but nobody ever notices.

So here’s the plan. To start, you’ll need one Tribune Company. You know it: parent of the Chicago Tribune; bought Times Mirror, parent of the Los Angeles Times, in 2000. This may sound like a formidable requirement. You don’t find newspaper chains just sitting around in metal boxes on street corners, waiting to be bought or stolen. Well actually, in the case of Tribune, you do. In the past decade, virtually everyone has owned the Tribune Company for at least a bit. It has been in and out of bankruptcy and was owned for a while by Sam Zell, a man famous for hating newspapers and everything about them.

The New York Times, meanwhile, is the best newspaper in the world. Oh, come on, you know it is, irritating as that may be. Even those who prattle about Le Monde or The Guardian would choose The New York Times if they could have only one. The Times also has a plausible plan for the Internet, which it is deploying with modest success.