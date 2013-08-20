"The Scott Trust"

—Alan Rusbridger, editor-in-chief of Guardian News & Media

“I’d like the buyer to be the Scott Trust—the entity set up in 1936 to keep The Guardian going in perpetuity. That way we could shelter The Guardian and the Times—the world’s two leading, serious, English-language digital newspapers—together in the same trust. Of course, the Scott Trust could not afford the Times. So it would require the Sulzberger family to do what the Scott family did back in the 1930s: to sell their share at a price (or with an endowment) so that the expense of quality journalism could be sustained during the difficult digital transition phase.”

"Sheryl Sandberg, Marissa Mayer, and Sue Decker"

—Reed Hunt, former chair of the Federal Communications Commission

AFP/Getty Images;Mario Tama/Getty Images News; Yahoo

“I’d like to see a partnership of [Facebook COO] Sheryl Sandberg, [Yahoo President and CEO] Marissa Mayer, and [former Yahoo president] Sue Decker buy it. They’d get Maureen Dowd a billion readers, replace Ross Douthat with J. K. Rowling, and sponsor a Woman’s Party to take control of the dysfunctional Congress.”

"Mike Bloomberg"

—Alex Jones, author of The Trust: The Private and Powerful Family Behind The New York Times