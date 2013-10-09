And yet I do think that, in the end, Yellen is more trustworthy on financial regulation. It’s not just that Summers subsequently sent worrying signals on this front, like his dogged opposition to the Volcker Rule, which aspired to prevent megabanks from speculating with government-backed money. It has to do with a more fundamental question about the nature of each candidate’s biases.

My sense is that both Yellen and Summers take a more benign view of big banks—and the financial sector generally—than your average Democrat. But, as I read her, Yellen’s biases tend to be more institutional than personal. That is, Yellen has spent years as a top official at the Federal Reserve. In the course of doing its job, the Fed must implicitly accept the legitimacy of large financial institutions. It routinely interacts with these banks to gather information about the condition of financial markets. It has ongoing conversations with them about their own financial health. It buys and sells securities to them as a way of conducting monetary policy. No one who had spent time as a Fed governor, regional Fed president, and vice chairman, as Yellen has, would see financial institutions as inherently sinister.

Summers, on the other hand, has less of an institutional bias toward big financial firms (though he surely developed some of this while at Treasury in the 1990s) and more of a personal bias. Many of his close friends and colleagues over the years—not least his mentor Robert Rubin—were high-ranking officials at big banks. Others were accomplished hedge fund managers. (Indeed, as I note in my recent book, Summers’s skepticism of the megabanks in early 2009 didn’t reflect some innate populism; it reflected the view of leading hedge fund managers that the banks had stupidly gorged themselves on subprime mortgage securities.) And, of course, Summers has personally worked for a number of large, or at least wealthy, financial firms during his stints outside government, from the hedge fund D.E. Shaw to the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz to Citigroup itself. Summers personally knows dozens if not hundreds of financial sector employees. He clearly regards more than a few of them as smart and respectable and a source of brave thinking.

When all is said and done, I guess I’d much prefer someone with a mild institutional bias like Yellen to someone with a big personal blind spot like Summers. Summers’s defenders periodically argued that it was important to inject new blood into the Fed, an institution that’s more than capable of insularity and self-delusion. (Just ask Ben Bernanke, who followed Alan Greenspan’s lead in asserting that a nationwide housing bubble was essentially impossible, up until the moment when it became self-evidently possible.) This was fair enough as far as it went. But the problem with sending over the new blood in the physical form of Larry Summers was that it was just as likely that his personal relationships, and his general deference toward big shots, would exacerbate the Fed’s blind spots rather than mitigate them. Ideologically, there’s little that’s more revealing about a person than who they hang out with after-hours. (I should note that there are some terrifically accomplished regulators who come from the financial world—Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman Gary Gensler, a former Goldman Sachs executive, to name one. But in order for these people to succeed as regulators, they must typically break with their old social circle, or have never been especially social creatures in the first place. My book explains how this worked in Gensler’s case.)

Yellen’s social circle, on the other hand, consists mostly of tweedy professors and government officials. She strikes me as sufficiently devoid of attachments to bankers and money managers that she can imagine them having some truly terrible ideas—even the smart, witty, seemingly upstanding ones. This is in fact more true of her than the average senior Fed official in New York or Washington. Much of her tenure at the Fed was in San Francisco, thousands of miles away from Wall Street special pleaders.