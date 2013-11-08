How To Read PPP's Polls

There’s a simple reason why PPP uses this unusual (to be generous) approach: They wouldn’t be accurate otherwise. PPP’s samples are astonishingly unrepresentative. They don’t get voters with a cell phone, so they miss young and non-white voters. They don’t conduct interviews in Spanish, so they miss the most Democratic-leaning Hispanic voters.

You can see it in the cross-tabs. PPP’s surveys systemically underestimate the president’s support among Hispanics—they only showed Obama ahead by an average of 26 points nationally, compared to Obama’s 44 point victory in the exit polls and 52 point margin in the final Latino Decisions survey. PPP’s most recent national survey only had 18-29 year olds at 9 percent of “voters”—they’re getting so few young voters that they can’t even “weight” 18-29 year olds up to their actual share of the electorate without breaking their own rules for weighting.

To be oblique: There’s a reason PPP is trying to figure out how to include cell phone users in its surveys. To be blunt: The small number of non-white and young voters renders their polling inaccurate, and they know it. In the interim, they’ll play around with the weights until the final result looks right. I’m cautiously hopeful that incorporating cell phone voters will improve PPP’s samples to the point that they don’t need to engage in these distorting weighting practices.

On the other hand, these methodological quirks only move the needle so far. Weighting within wide “target ranges” gives PPP the power to fiddle with the result, but perhaps only by about 6 points at most—and mainly in racially polarized state like Georgia. And in the narrowest yet most important sense, PPP is still conducting a “survey”—they’re actually calling voters, who are actually giving them real responses. So if PPP puts out a survey showing a close race, it’s pretty likely that the race is relatively close. And conversely, if PPP puts out a survey showing a blowout, the race is probably a blowout.

So what’s the solution? Treat PPP like a relatively inaccurate pollster. Like Rasmussen, PPP's numbers aren’t irrelevant: if they show a 20 point lead somewhere, the race probably isn’t close; if they show a close race, the contest might be competitive. But when it comes to the details, the result is mainly a reflection of PPP’s assumptions. If PPP’s assumptions were consistent and well-understood, that would be acceptable if still contestable. The problem is that the assumptions are in constant flux—so much so that they can’t really be understood as “assumptions” at all. Instead, weighting looks more like a tool that PPP uses to get the result it wants. At the very least, PPP’s stated explanation of its own approach is highly consistent with that possibility.