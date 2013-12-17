Though critical buzz sometimes made it seem like "Breaking Bad" was the only show on TV in 2013, this was also a year of television defined by breakout characters, by shows that shattered the male anti-hero trope in favor of scrappy underdogs and quirky new voices. I chose to organize by episode in order to spotlight some of the specific high points in my favorite series, as well as episodes that stood out in shows that had more uneven seasons. This round-up still leaves a lot out—to name a few, "New Girl," "The Good Wife," "The Americans," "Top of the Lake"—but here are my picks for best TV of 2013:

Masters of Sex (Catherine)

This show is an intense combination of sexy and harrowing, but the episode “Catherine” was completely devastating. It opens with a meeting between Dr. Masters and a young couple who are so oblivious about sex that they think sleeping together means simply sharing a bed, which makes a kind of bookend for the scene of crushing biological reality that comes later in the episode: Masters’ wife Libby miscarries her baby, first signaled by a gruesome red stain on the back of her ballgown. It’s suspenseful, tragic, and beautifully acted.

Enlightened (The Ghost Is Seen)

The best episode of this near-perfect season of “Enlightened” is a toss-up between “Higher Power,” in which Levi (Luke Wilson) goes to rehab in Hawaii, and “The Ghost Is Seen,” which focuses on the character Tyler, played by the show's creator, Mike White. “The Ghost is Seen” features some of the loveliest, most haunting narration in a show known for the poetry of its voiceovers. “It’s okay to be a ghost,” Tyler says at the opening of the episode. “It has its pleasures. You’re light. You’re float. You slip in and out unseen.” Tyler—a shy low-level employee at the corporate behemoth Abaddonn—had mostly played lackey to Laura Dern’s Amy until this episode, in which he emerges in full color: his bare apartment, the lonely routine of his daily life, and his rush of new happiness when he meets a woman he likes.

Scandal (Everything's Coming Up Mellie)

Scandal has had quite a season, but the breakout episode for Bellamy Young, who plays First Lady Mellie to Tony Goldwyn’s Fitz, was one of the most intense and affecting. In “Everything’s Coming Up Mellie,” we got some key backstory to the their marriage, including a particularly brutal scene that revealed the full extent of Mellie’s sacrifice for Fitz: She was raped by her father-in-law as a newlywed. It’s an amazing performance from Young, whose face in that scene—horror turned to blank, resigned staring—is hard to forget.