Of course, Senate Democrats have already responded to ongoing, just-say-no Republican obstruction by changing the Senate rules to bar filibusters for lower-court judicial (and executive) nominees. As long as they retain their Senate majority, Democrats have the option of extending the no-filibuster rule to Supreme Court nominees, as well. And, of course, whenever the next Supreme Court vacancy arises, the president can once again select a straight-arrow moderate and hope for the best.

Critical to both of these strategies is the fact that neither requires Democratic leaders to resort to mass grassroots mobilization—i.e., galvanizing Democratic voters while engendering solid approval among independents. But without meaningful popular enthusiasm, Democratic leaders are stuck with a perpetually weak hand. Rank-and-file Democrats have little incentive to wage a high-priority fight; Republicans have less incentive to accommodate and move on. Of course, frustrated progressive activists often attribute Democratic leaders’ aversion to grassroots confrontation to a lack of spine. In fact, however, the reasons run much deeper.

Most Democratic voters simply don’t see the courts as relevant to the—mainly economic—issues they care about most. No wonder many Senate Democrats consider court-related battles as a distraction, or, in red states, a political liability. Professor Chemerinsky’s enthusiasm for a Supreme Court fight this fall is probably not shared by Senator Mark Pryor, fighting for his political life in Arkansas—nor by Mary Landrieu in Louisiana, Kay Hagan in North Carolina, and Mark Begich in Alaska—and for good reason. The social conservative voters prevalent in their states—some of whose votes Democratic candidates must get in order to win elections—have long seen the federal judiciary as critical to high-priority social issues like marriage, prayer, and abortion. To be sure, Democratic culture warriors care deeply about the same issues that animate their social conservative adversaries, but their sense of urgency about the courts has only spottily trickled down to the grassroots.

In contrast, Republicans savor high-decibel political fights over the courts. In the short term, they see them as a way of firing up their base and burnishing their brand as defenders of the Constitution and the rule of law. And, within the Republican coalition, social conservatives are not alone in prioritizing control of the judiciary for achieving their long-term agendas. Business conservatives also understand how important sympathetic judges have been to their success in neutralizing statutory protections for consumers, workers, retirees, and investors. Finally, libertarians, an increasingly important part of the Republican coalition, view the courts as central to achieving their roll-back-the-New-Deal-and-Great-Society agenda—one that may inspire rhetorical flourishes and symbolic votes in the House, but, as a practical matter, is a virtual dead letter in the elected branches of government.

In sum, Republicans, at all levels, get that the courts matter a lot, and Democrats mostly do not. This asymmetry yields a chronic, structural disadvantage that limits the options available for Democratic and progressive leaders, when battles flare in the ongoing war over the courts. To regain traction, Democrats and progressives must transform the politics around the courts, building upon efforts already begun by some progressive leaders.