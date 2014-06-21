It has, by all accounts, been a terrific World Cup so far. From Costa Rica’s fairy tale run and Guillermo Ochoa’s epic goalkeeping against Brazil to the rampant French and the scattered Spaniards, it has been sprinkled with shocking upsets, it has consecrated new soccer heroes and delivered glorious spectacle.

The cornucopia of goals reminds me of the last World Cup to be held in a Latin American country: Mexico ’86, that first one I can properly remember. It was Maradona’s tournament, but also that of Platini and Careca, Ceulemans and Belanof, Butragueno and Lineker. In Mexico, where the Danes clobbered Uruguay 6-1 in the group stage only to be humiliated 5-1 by Spain in the round of 16, where the Belgians beat the USSR 4-3 in extra time to make it to the quarter-finals, and the final featured five goals. An average of 2.54 goals were scored in every match that year. Counting Friday’s matches, this World Cup’s average is a whisker under three per encounter, for a total of 65 so far.

None of these goals have been scored by Greece. In its second game on Thursday (after midnight local time), the Greeks drew 0-0 with Japan, in what was one of the least exciting contests of the tournament. The Japanese had possession of the ball more than two thirds of the time and fired more than twice as many shots on target, but to no avail. As for the Greeks, they had few opportunities and were relieved to escape the tie with their first point. In eight World Cup appearances in their history, they have only managed two goals.

But Greek fans, who have long abandoned hope of soccer artistry from their national side, turned off their TV sets in the early morning of Friday somewhat encouraged. Greece is still in with a chance to make it to the knock-out stage. If they beat the Ivory Coast on Tuesday and Japan fails to defeat Colombia, they will advance.