Senator Marco Rubio really wants to be a wonk. Over the past few months, he has given major speeches on a new antipoverty agenda and on reforming Social Security. At Hillsdale College Wednesday, he made yet another one, this time on economic security and opportunity. Many of the ideas Rubio outlines have merit, but they often face a problem that neither he nor the Republican Party is ready to admit: If they mean giving more money to one group of people, they mean taking money away from somebody else.

Rubio’s new antipoverty agenda would, among other things, reform the Earned Income Tax Credit into a very similar program, called a wage subsidy, and allow childless, low-income workers to collect benefits similar to those of working parents. President Barack Obama shares a similar goal, because the EITC currently offers very little to childless workers. But Rubio has also said it will be deficit neutral. That would mean he has to cut benefits for working parents who use the program already. Rubio has insisted he doesn’t want to do that, either—but that just creates a mathematical impossibility. He wants to pay one group more, keep payments for other groups at current levels, and do all of that without increasing its overall cost.

It appears that Rubio’s vision for education reform suffers from the same problem. And it got him into trouble Wednesday morning, during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box where he previewed his Hillsdale speech. The four-minute mark is where the action really gets going:

Rubio proposes allowing high school students the option to split their time between classes and technical training. "That includes allowing people to graduate from high school with industry certified life skills so you can go to work right away,” he told the Squawk Box crew. Host Becky Quick asked the obvious follow-up question: “Who pays for this?” And then Rubio’s struggles began: