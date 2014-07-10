Disappointment with award nominations is a little like expressing shock that a Fox News host said something sexist. What did you expect? The Emmy voters are a traditionalist bunch, predisposed to reward those places where prestige and popularity overlap; they ignored “The Wire” for its entire run and won’t stop throwing awards at “Modern Family.” It's as though everything the Emmy voters know about television they learned from reading the New York Times.

So I won’t say I was surprised by the 2014 Emmy nominations, announced this morning by Mindy Kaling and Carson Daly (scroll down for the full list). Voters are still enamored with the thoroughly mediocre “House of Cards” (13 nominations) and the increasingly risible “Downton Abbey” (12 nominations), shows that resemble good TV instead of actually being good TV. Jeff Daniels again got an acting nod for his role in “The Newsroom,” a performance that’s mostly made of a sneer and a nicely tailored suit. Famous, well-liked actors got nominations for being famous and well-liked, regardless of where they appeared. (See: Melissa McCarthy, Paul Giamatti, Kristen Wiig, Tina Fey.) And then there were the snubs. Tatiana Maslany! “The Good Wife”! “The Americans,” this year’s smartest season of television, was even shut out of the Outstanding Hairstyling category!

Due to the quirks of the Emmy submissions, even many of the deserved nominations are in the wrong categories. Three actresses from “Orange is the New Black”—Uzo Aduba (Crazy Eyes), Natasha Lyonne (Nicky), and the radiant Laverne Cox (Sophia)—were nominated for guest actress, despite appearing in every single episode. On the drama side, Allison Janney secured a guest actress nomination for her beautifully subtle performance in “Masters of Sex” as a sexually frustrated housewife, and Joe Morton was nominated for his theatrical speechifying in “Scandal”—two great supporting performances. To avoid byzantine rules, the Emmys mostly let networks decide where to submit their entries, which means they do whatever they can to game the system. Josh Charles, who got a supporting actor nomination, is (was!) the male lead of “The Good Wife,” but in that overcrowded category he wouldn’t have had a shot. “Fargo” and “American Horror Story” are competing as miniseries, but HBO submitted “True Detective” as a series, to make room in the category for their movie “Normal Heart.” Confused yet?

Despite all the silliness, this morning’ nominations—the glaring omissions and the boring deja vu—do indicate a larger cultural shift. When the Emmys overlooked “The Sopranos”’s first season in 1999, awarding best drama to David E. Kelley’s campy legal procedural, “The Practice,” instead, the awards show was widely derided for being out of touch, unwilling to recognize cable shows that seemed unfamiliar. Fifteen years later, HBO is racking up 99 nominations, more than any other channel. But just as shows like “The Practice” once crowded out innovative shows, the dominance of HBO and HBO-lite can overshadow the actually exciting TV being made today, across all channels. “Quality television is now platform agnostic,” the TV Academy’s chief said this morning, referring to services like Netflix. And he’s right. The defining character of this post-“Golden Age” TV era is plenty; cable, broadcast, and online streaming services all have brilliant shows and boring ones—and the great ones are as likely to look like pulpy fluff as gritty crime drama. Some of them will even have clones.