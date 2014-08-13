The big controversy over what President Obama can do on immigration is dividing opinion writers in some unusual ways.

The central, most controversial debate right now is whether Obama can give some undocumented workers a temporary reprieve from the threat of deportation along with a chance to obtain legal working papers—in effect, what he did for the “DREAMers” two years ago. On one side you have writers who worry that such action would represent a dangerous power grab by the president, the kind that would definitely be unwise and might even be illegal. Two frequent Obama Administration critics from the right, Ross Douthat of the New York Times and Megan McArdle of Bloomberg View, have made different versions of this case. Now Jonathan Chait, the liberal New York magazine columnist who’s frequently among Obama’s staunchest supporters, has made a similar argument of his own.

I know the work of all three writers extremely well. I’m pretty sure this is the first time they have come this close to agreeing on anything.

On the other side of the debate, clearly more sympathetic to sweeping presidential action, you have liberals like my New Republic colleague Brian Beutler—along with Shikha Dalmia from the Washington Examiner and Jonathan Adler from Case Western Law School. Does Adler’s name sound familiar? It should. He’s one of the two people who thought up and wrote the brief that evolved into the latest lawsuit against Obamacare. At the heart of that lawsuit is a claim that the Obama Administration has overstepped its authority, a claim Adler has made in plenty of other contexts. But he’s not making it here. Both he and Dalmia, who is a senior policy analyst at the Reason Foundation, believe immigration law gives the president unusually broad leeway to set priorities about enforcement. Based on what they’re reading and hearing in the press, they say, the president will be acting well within his authority.