Two different senators were in the news on Wednesday, for statements on two different issues. Together they painted one very depressing picture about the extremism of the Republican Party.

One of the senators was Marco Rubio, from Florida, who once cultivated an image as a Republican who could help the party mend its rift with Latino voters. To do so, Rubio worked on crafting his own version of legislation to help so-called DREAMers, the undocumented immigrants who had been brought to the U.S. as children and had spent their whole lives here. Later, in 2013, Rubio helped craft a bipartisan immigration reform bill that passed the Senate. But that was before immigration reform became the new Obamacare, and Rubio’s efforts on behalf of it became a major liability on the right. Now Rubio is telling everybody who will listen that he’s a different man.

That includes conservative journalists, like Byron York of the Washington Examiner. “Rubio’s office got in touch this week to say the Florida senator and possible 2016 GOP presidential hopeful wanted to discuss immigration,” York’s column begins. From there, it describes how Rubio’s position has shifted. Today, the senator thinks reform legislation should not move forward until a new, much tighter border security scheme is on the books and fully in place. Rubio is also delivering his new message to DREAMers themselves. During a recent political event in South Carolina, chronicled by CNN’s Peter Hamby and then (with handheld video) by the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent, Rubio scolded one group of them after they showed up to protest. "We are a sovereign country that deserves to have immigration laws," Rubio said. "You're doing harm to your own cause because you don't have a right to illegally immigrate to the United States."

It’s what you expect Republicans to say these days. It’s just not what you expect Rubio to say—or what you would have expected him to say a year or two ago, before his transformation.