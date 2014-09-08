With just 58 days remaining until the midterm elections, the political world is quickly turning its attention to Senate races in Arkansas, Alaska, North Carolina and a host of other states. But before that happens, Congress has a few things to take care of in Washington. And that means the August recess is over.

The House and Senate both return today, although neither has much on its schedule. In fact, policymakers have very little left to do until after the elections. The most important item on the agenda is passing a continuing resolution to avoid another government shutdown. The 2015 fiscal year begins on October 1 and, as expected, appropriators have not tuned the topline figures in the Murray-Ryan budget into specific funding levels for all parts of the federal government. That’s actually pretty common. (For an update on where each appropriation bill stands, check the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.)

In the meantime, a continuing resolution (CR) would fund the government at its current level until after the midterms, when Congress will have more time (and less political pressure) to pass the appropriation bills. The conventional wisdom is that Ted Cruz and his Republican colleagues won’t try to use the CR as leverage to extract policy concessions out of the president. Cruz and co. tried that last year and it was a political disaster. Doing it again could cost them control of the Senate—and the Republican establishment is determined to avoid that fate. BuzzFeed’s John Stanton reports that House GOP leaders intend to vote on the CR quickly, leaving Cruz little time to create an alternative strategy.

Republicans are also looking to avoid a drawn out battle over the Export-Import bank. The charter for the bank also expires at the end of September and many moderate Republicans, along with most Democrats, want to extend it. But conservatives believe the Ex-Im bank is a classic example of “crony capitalism” and are determined to let it expire. Even House GOP leaders are split over the issue. House Speaker John Boehner and Jeb Hensarling are close to an agreement on a short-term extension of the bank until early next year. Others, like new House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Paul Ryan oppose its reauthorization, although they may accept a short-term deal that moves this fight beyond the midterms.