What didn’t Roger Goodell know and when didn’t he know it?

That’s the question people will be asking again today, thanks to some new reporting from the Associated Press. The A.P. story, written by Rob Maaddi, quotes a local law enforcement official who says he sent the now-infamous Ray Rice videotape to an NFL executive five months ago. Yes, the official remains anonymous. But he also provided the A.P. with corroborating evidence: A twelve-second voicemail from NFL headquarters, confirming receipt of the video. “You’re right,” the voice on the message reportedly says, “it’s terrible.”

Terrible indeed. NFL officials have said they had never seen the video, which shows Rice striking Janay Palmer in a hotel elevator, before it aired at TMZ Monday. Now it appears that a copy made its way to NFL headquarters after all. If that is the case, what happened next? Why didn’t the video make it to the commissioner’s office? Even league officials don’t seem so sure anymore. “We are not aware of anyone in our office who possessed or saw the video before it was made public on Monday,” league spokesman Greg Aiello told USA Today late Wednesday, adding “We will look into it.”

By now, you may have heard people suggest that Goodell is either dishonest or incompetent. I’m betting it’s the latter. Goodell can’t be stupid enough to lie so blatantly, so publicly, about having seen the video. But incompetence in this case hardly excuses Goodell’s behavior, or the league’s. When the NFL wants to get information or make a point about player conduct, it does. Look at the effort it made to investigate, and then punish, members of the Miami Dolphins who were bullying a teammate last year. Or look at how the league reacted following reports, in 2010, that coaches of the New Orleans Saints were offering players bounties for knocking out opponents. During that scandal, Goodell famously said, “Ignorance is no excuse.” If the league failed to perform the same due diligence in the case of Ray Rice, that’s a reflection of how seriously it takes—or doesn’t take—domestic violence.