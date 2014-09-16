Today the government releases some important information about who has health insurance and who doesn’t. But the data is sure to create a lot of confusion, particularly when it comes to Obamacare.

The first set of data came out at midnight, when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control published some results from the National Health Insurance Survey. This “early release” of NHIS data covers the first three months of 2014, which means it includes part of the Affordable Care Act’s open enrollment period—providing a glimpse of how well the law’s coverage expansion worked. The results? The number of people without health insurance fell by 3.8 million people, relative to what the NHIS measured one year ago at the same time.

Critics will say that the number, though significant, falls short of expectations. And it’s true: The Congressional Budget Office and other experts had predicted the Affordable Care Act would reduce the number of uninsured in 2014 by several million more, in addition to the young people who already got insurance. But, as Sabrina Tavernise explains at the New York Times, the timing means this set of NHIS data didn’t capture most of the late enrollment surge that basically doubled enrollment in the Obamacare exchanges. As Harvard economist Katherine Baicker told Tavernise, the NHIS results sound “reasonably consistent with what had been expected,” given what private surveys like those from Gallup and the Urban Institute have already shown.

Later Tuesday, the Census Bureau will release its annual report on poverty and health insurance status. The main results will be about 2013, not 2014, but they are likely to create confusion anyway. That’s because the Census Bureau this year decided to change the questions it asks as part of its main survey, the Current Population Survey, or CPS. The goal was to eliminate the ambiguity of the old questions. But it was a controversial decision and the new system is likely to produce different estimates than the old system did, fostering misimpressions about what happened to health insurance last year.