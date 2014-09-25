On Tuesday, President Obama made it clear that he understands the damage the United States has done to the climate—and the unfair consequences: “The nations that contribute the least to climate change,” he said, speaking at the UN Climate Summit, “often stand to lose the most.”

Dealing with climate change is a two-step process requiring, in the language of climate scientists, mitigation—the effort to reduce or prevent altogether harmful emissions—and adaptation—adjustments populations make in order to cope with a changing climate. The burden of mitigation lies squarely on the shoulders of countries like the United States and China—those that are responsible for the greatest share of pollutants. At global climate talks (like the ones this week) the spotlight shines on those nations the brightest. Obama acknowledged as much in his speech this week: “We recognize our role in creating this problem. We embrace our responsibility to combat it.”

Pledges to clean up the environment, however, don’t address the immediate needs of people already struggling to survive extreme weather events. That’s a matter of adaptation, and the necessity to adapt falls most directly to the countries least economically equipped to do so.

That’s where the Green Climate Fund comes in. The Green Climate Fund aims to become the global financer for progressive climate action. This week alone, it gathered over $1.3 billion in pledges to finance adaptation projects for countries in need. France committed to $1 billion, and by early afternoon on Tuesday, a handful of other countries, including Denmark, Norway, and Mexico, pledged a combined $300 million. Prior to the Summit Germany promised $1 billion. Notably, the U.S. did not pledge anything to the Fund.